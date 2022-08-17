Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following counties, Dona Ana, Otero and Sierra. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Elkhart, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Elkhart; St. Joseph FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Elkhart and St. Joseph IN. * WHEN...Until 145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to northward moving thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen within the advised area. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include South Bend, Mishawaka, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Osceola, Wakarusa, Lakeville, Woodland and Wyatt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cass, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Michigan, including the following counties, Cass MI and St. Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to an area of thunderstorms from Moore Park, MI to Jones, MI. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Radar estimates show between 1 and 2 inches of rain has already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Clear Lake, Corey Lake, Moore Park and Jones. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
