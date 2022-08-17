Effective: 2022-08-20 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Michigan, including the following counties, Cass MI and St. Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to an area of thunderstorms from Moore Park, MI to Jones, MI. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Radar estimates show between 1 and 2 inches of rain has already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Clear Lake, Corey Lake, Moore Park and Jones. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO