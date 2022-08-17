Read full article on original website
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer
This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
TEASED: Koenigsegg's New Hypercar Is Just Hours Away
2022 began on an especially exciting note if you consider yourself a Koenigsegg fan. The Swedish maker of insane hypercars like the Gemera revealed a teaser image for something new at the beginning of the year but has been silent on the matter ever since. We know that just about any new release from the brand is guaranteed to be something extraordinary. At that point, all the company shared was that the new car was a "New Year's resolution" and that it represents "more ultimate performance through clever engineering and design."
TechCrunch
Lincoln’s latest EV concept is a grand tourer land yacht with a sprinkle of 1920s nostalgia
The futuristic and massive concept has an aerodynamic, low-slung body that features a sweeping glass roof that opens and reverse-hinged doors that lift to bestow a “sense of ceremony” and provides the “Lincoln Embrace,” the company said. Taking that “Lincoln Embrace” theme even further, the Ford luxury brand notes that the wheel covers use lighting and sensors to “communicate motion, battery life and human presence.”
1971 Mercedes-Benz 600 LWB Is A Sleek Classic Limousine
This high-rolling luxury car will make you feel like royalty. We've all fantasized about riding around in boastful limousines with a swanky destination in mind and some comfortable seats. However, very few will ever experience the luxury of a vintage limo from one of the most iconic brands in German. Of course, I'm talking about Mercedes-Benz, a company known almost exclusively for its luxury automobiles. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of Germany's most exclusive limousine and the sort of treatment you can expect from it. So what makes this such a fantastic vehicle for anyone with a taste for luxury and high-class style?
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?
Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar, Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette. In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Mid Comes Fitted With Japanese Izakaya-Inspired Details
Whether Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sizzling bacon or fresh caught lobsters, food and beverages have often inspired. and its design teams to construct various footwear colorawys. And this season, the Swoosh is building its delicious sneaker catalog with a brand new Nike Air Force 1 Mid makeup that pays tribute to Japanese Izakaya culture.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
Refinery29
For The Plus Community, Size-Inclusive Intimates Can Change Everything
Gianluca Russo is a writer who has covered plus-size fashion for publications like Teen Vogue, NYLON, InStyle, and more. He is also the author of The Power of Plus: Inside Fashion's Size-Inclusivity Revolution. Fashion is how we choose to present ourselves to the world. As such, few decisions are as...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
hypebeast.com
SIDE SPACE's Exhibition With LOUSY Explores the Balance of Decay and Rebirth
Centered around the Hong Kong artist’s signature Buddha motif. For its third exhibition, UNVEIL LIMITED‘s SIDE SPACE has tapped Hong Kong artist LOUSY for its latest spatial exploration of “the space between the absolute and its alternate.” Taking over the space situated in Hong Kong’s Tai Hang neighborhood, known for its long-standing garages, shops, and dwellings, LOUSY joins in SIDE SPACE’s aspiration to “stimulate an environment of diversity and perspectives.”
hypebeast.com
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
hypebeast.com
Anuel AA Joins Reebok on the Pump Omni Zone II
As 2022 continues to present exciting new partnerships in the world of footwear, Reebok has connected with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA. Details regarding this partnership have not been disclosed, however, a look at a collaborative take on the Pump Omni Zone II has popped up. The old...
The New Brabus Smart Car Is Not What You Might Expect
Usually, when you hear the word Brabus, you think of some 900-horsepower G63 with all black everything and a price tag that'll make you wonder whether you made the right life choices. But for a brief, shining moment that has eclipsed all of the German tuner's other efforts, G-Class included,...
hypebeast.com
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti has a new car planned for 2022 Monterey Car Week, and it will be the "last of its kind"
Bugatti will use the backdrop of 2022 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to reveal a new model, which has been previewed in short teaser videos posted to social media. The mystery model will be revealed on Aug. 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier...
hypebeast.com
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
