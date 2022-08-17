Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO