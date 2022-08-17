Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Related
Port Arthur News
POLICE: DWI suspect tells authorities he’s heading to “party further down the highway”
A man who crashed his vehicle in June while he was reportedly impaired told law enforcement he was driving from Houston to “a party further down the highway,” according to court documents. A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the single vehicle crash...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON FIREMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLY MORNING NEW CANEY CRASH
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Click2Houston.com
Restaurant owner found shot in hip at west Houston parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot in the hip outside his west Houston restaurant, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, it happened at a strip mall in the 6200 block of Wilcrest Drive near Harwin Drive. Willkens said several restaurant customers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
Click2Houston.com
4 men arrested, charged in connection with case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The family of two teen brothers killed in 2020 are feeling a sense of relief after Fort Bend County authorities said “multiple” arrests were made in connection to the case. “We are devastated for a mother and a father to lose two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
Click2Houston.com
3rd suspect charged in connection with death of 71-year-old woman who was robbed, run over at east Harris County restaurant
HOUSTON – A third suspect was arrested and charged Thursday night in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman at a McDonalds restaurant in east Harris County. Lawrence Earl Thomas, 40, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Martha Medina, 71, by hitting her with a vehicle, according to court documents.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
Click2Houston.com
Second-chance program launched by Harris County judges helps eligible misdemeanor offenders seal records
HOUSTON – A program developed by Harris County misdemeanor court judges is giving a second chance to eligible individuals to have their records sealed. D’Lenya Jones said she’s grateful for the second chance she received three months ago. “This opportunity gave me a chance to have a...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
Click2Houston.com
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
Comments / 7