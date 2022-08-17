Read full article on original website
The former Spirit of Texas Winery in Early Texas has recently renamed itself 'Skies Over Texas Winery.'. Beyond the name change which so carefully fits its prior shorthand acronym 'SOT' has changed little from its prior operations. The quality, reputation, hospitality, and amazing wines remain in tact.
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Even though school is now in session, it’s still summertime and what is synonymous with summer? Ice cream. Lucky for us, Abilene has some of the best ice cream around! According to National Day Calendar, Ice Cream Day started back in 1934 during Memorial Day weekend in New York. A story […]
You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department released exhilarating drone footage Friday of its facility, through a collaboration with a Minnesota-based video production service. The footage begins at the Abilene Police Department, located in the old K-Mart building on South 1st Street. The video then goes through the lobby and the rest of the […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While everyone’s American dream is different, one man who immigrated to the Big Country from Nepal says burgers are his American dream. “I’m so tired of working for somebody else. I’m here giving them my all, and life for somebody else. I think I had to open something and a family […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A1 Demo and Dirt has been working to clear land on Clinton street, where two homes were destroyed by fire in March. That demolition took a brief pause when the crew pulled up a tree, and unearthed more than just roots. “We pulled one of them out and the hole came […]
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Preservation for Non-Professionals, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. - Once Upon...
I get it. It seems like everything is so expensive nowadays. The struggle is definitely real. Especially this time of year. If you're like me, you may have spent a little too much on those summer activities. Now that it's back to school with clothes and supplies. The cost builds up.
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Good Booth on August 11, 2022. The Good Booth provides open air photo booth rentals for Central Texas. Their photo booth takes photos, gifs, videos, and boomerangs. The digital media is sent directly to your phone via text, email, or airdrop for immediate sharing. The Good Booth is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthdays! You can customize your experience with a backdrop, lighting, and props.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify two women in connection to an investigation of theft at the Mall of Abilene. Police circulated surveillance footage of the females on social media Wednesday morning, saying they want to question these women about a theft at the Mall of Abilene August 12. Anyone with information […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20. This is the 19th fatality in 15 crashes within Abilene city limits this year. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 293, around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The crash, which involved at […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of BuildingA suspect broke into a north […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the Big Country has been hoping and praying for rain in the past few months, and those wishes could soon come true. According to meteorologists, potential for storms will increase over the weekend. While the storm chances aren’t expected to be enough to bust the drought, some fire and […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing […]
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
