Read full article on original website
Related
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions
To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Tieton's transformation is an inspiration to us all
The story of Tieton’s transformation has become a familiar local legend. It goes something like this: Nearly two decades ago, a Seattle art books publisher on a bike trip had an unexpected delay in Tieton — he hit some nasty goathead thorns and wound up with flat tires.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Christians should stand against 'faith tour'
To the editor — When Christianity becomes enmeshed with fears, (and often hate), Christians of courage must act to impose peace to interrupt destruction. It’s our American civic responsibility. For the past couple of decades in Yakima, people of faith in their Christian traditions and institutions have worked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
KIMA TV
16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21
YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
Think a new Tri-Cities health leader can buck WA state COVID rules? Think again
State COVID rules divided our community, and many Tri-Citians took their frustration out on Dr. Amy Person. | Editorial
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
KIMA TV
Government body in Naches not following laws and regulations
A report released this week by the state auditors office says the Naches Union Irrigation District is not following some state laws. "You have to be accountable for the use of public funds and then you have to be transparent in your operations and I do feel like the district has failed in both of these," said Kelly Collins, the Director of Local Audit.
Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches
Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
nbcrightnow.com
DNR is trying to combat Diseased Trees in the Ahtanum State Forest with Seedlings
AHTANUM STATE FOREST, WA - The Department of Natural Resources is trying to combat a tree-killing disease attacking native Whitebark Pines in the Ahtanum State Forest and all along the Pacific Northwest. Blister Rust is a deadly fungus introduced from China to North America in 1900, according to Britannica. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Comments / 1