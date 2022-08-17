Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
MarJon Beauchamp to host Back to School Backpack Give Away
YAKIMA -- NBA player, MarJon Beauchamp, from Yakima is hosting a Back to School Backpack Give Away event this Saturday, August 20th. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Jr Community Center. The OIC of Washington says Beauchamp will be handing out backpacks...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two downtown Yakima buildings receive façade improvement grants
A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses. Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions
To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
‘A labor of love’: Yakima romance authors share wisdom ahead of book signing
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen romance authors from the Pacific Northwest are stopping by Inkling’s Bookshop in Yakima this weekend to sign books, celebrate the genre and receive recognition for their hard work. Although romance novels are a $1.44 billion industry — the most profitable of any book genre — they haven’t always received respect from the writing...
Think a new Tri-Cities health leader can buck WA state COVID rules? Think again
State COVID rules divided our community, and many Tri-Citians took their frustration out on Dr. Amy Person. | Editorial
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department’s first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He’s the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in...
KIMA TV
16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21
YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
