Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

MarJon Beauchamp to host Back to School Backpack Give Away

YAKIMA -- NBA player, MarJon Beauchamp, from Yakima is hosting a Back to School Backpack Give Away event this Saturday, August 20th. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Jr Community Center. The OIC of Washington says Beauchamp will be handing out backpacks...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two downtown Yakima buildings receive façade improvement grants

A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses. Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Education
98.3 The KEY

Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!

If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions

To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A labor of love’: Yakima romance authors share wisdom ahead of book signing

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen romance authors from the Pacific Northwest are stopping by Inkling’s Bookshop in Yakima this weekend to sign books, celebrate the genre and receive recognition for their hard work. Although romance novels are a $1.44 billion industry — the most profitable of any book genre — they haven’t always received respect from  the writing...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Professors#West Valley#General Education#High School#Cwu
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21

YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton

Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
TIETON, WA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
94.5 KATS

Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
YAKIMA, WA

