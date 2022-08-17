ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions

To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
107.3 KFFM

Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Christians should stand against 'faith tour'

To the editor — When Christianity becomes enmeshed with fears, (and often hate), Christians of courage must act to impose peace to interrupt destruction. It’s our American civic responsibility. For the past couple of decades in Yakima, people of faith in their Christian traditions and institutions have worked...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A labor of love’: Yakima romance authors share wisdom ahead of book signing

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen romance authors from the Pacific Northwest are stopping by Inkling’s Bookshop in Yakima this weekend to sign books, celebrate the genre and receive recognition for their hard work. Although romance novels are a $1.44 billion industry — the most profitable of any book genre — they haven’t always received respect from  the writing...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
105.3 KISS FM

Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches

Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
News Talk KIT

Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Yakima Herald Republic

Two arrested in string of Yakima dumpster fires

Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires in downtown Yakima earlier this week. Yakima firefighters responded to nine calls Sunday night for fires burning in garbage dumpsters in the area of Sixth and Seventh streets in the downtown area, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Firefighters...
