Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions
To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
Two Façade Improvement Grant projects completed in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Downtown Yakima Façade Improvement Grant projects have been completed. The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) says both the Salvation Army Thrift Store located on 6th Avenue and the Hittle Building on 2nd Street were significantly enhanced through the projects. The Salvation Army received $5,000...
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Christians should stand against 'faith tour'
To the editor — When Christianity becomes enmeshed with fears, (and often hate), Christians of courage must act to impose peace to interrupt destruction. It’s our American civic responsibility. For the past couple of decades in Yakima, people of faith in their Christian traditions and institutions have worked...
‘A labor of love’: Yakima romance authors share wisdom ahead of book signing
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen romance authors from the Pacific Northwest are stopping by Inkling’s Bookshop in Yakima this weekend to sign books, celebrate the genre and receive recognition for their hard work. Although romance novels are a $1.44 billion industry — the most profitable of any book genre — they haven’t always received respect from the writing...
71-Year-Old Ronald Doughty Hospitalized In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A motorcycle accident occurred on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was injured and hospitalized after he tried to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. A Toyota Tacoma travelling west on I-82 two miles outside Yakima was...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches
Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two arrested in string of Yakima dumpster fires
Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires in downtown Yakima earlier this week. Yakima firefighters responded to nine calls Sunday night for fires burning in garbage dumpsters in the area of Sixth and Seventh streets in the downtown area, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Firefighters...
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County sheriff's deputies deploying body cameras to record interactions, interviews
Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff’s office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. “I think it is good for all of us to have them,”...
Comments / 0