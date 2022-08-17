Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia High School Football Week 1 Rankings and Featured Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – In exactly 7 days, the West Virginia high school football season will kick off for 2022 with some very good matchups in week 1. With a hot summer of 7 on 7 camps, weightlifting, and conditioning, players are ready to hit the gridiron for a much-anticipated season. We will be featuring the game of the week for each classification, with a breakdown of each team, and also showcasing our rankings for each week.
Inside Nova
Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
WTOP
Former Northern Va. high school basketball player killed by train in North Carolina
A Northern Virginia high school graduate and standout basketball star has died — just as his college career was beginning. Kyle Honore graduated from Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia, and was just starting his freshman year at Wingate University in North Carolina when he was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near the entrance to Wingate on Aug. 16.
WTOP
Stafford teens play on field of dreams in Babe Ruth League World Series
Many of the country’s best 13- to 15-year-old baseball players are fulfilling a lifelong dream — playing in the Babe Ruth League World Series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals minor league team. The host team is the Stafford Warriors, coached by Mike...
amateurgolf.com
Jon Hurst wins 75th Virginia Senior Amateur
Make it eight wins in 2022 for Fredericksburg Country Club’s Jon Hurst. Friday’s victory in the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship was the sweetest of them all. Hurst grinded out a 2-and-1 win over Willow Oaks Country Club’s David Jordan at Cavalier Golf & Yacht...
Inside Nova
Relisted: Ryan Zimmerman's Great Falls mansion is back on the market
Former Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has relisted his Great Falls estate at a big discount after it was taken off the market in June. The old asking price of $8.5 million has dropped to $7.9 million. Take a look around!. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events...
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. Wingate is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
A Prince George's County golf course re-opens after extensive renovations
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A Prince George’s County golf course has been given new life. Enterprise Golf Course, located in Mitchellville, Maryland, has reopened after undergoing extensive renovations that began in early May. New Bermuda grass was installed throughout the golf course and areas surrounding the greens. Each tee...
theburn.com
Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7
A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
