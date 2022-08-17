ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas Park, VA

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia High School Football Week 1 Rankings and Featured Games

Morgantown, West Virginia – In exactly 7 days, the West Virginia high school football season will kick off for 2022 with some very good matchups in week 1. With a hot summer of 7 on 7 camps, weightlifting, and conditioning, players are ready to hit the gridiron for a much-anticipated season. We will be featuring the game of the week for each classification, with a breakdown of each team, and also showcasing our rankings for each week.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Inside Nova

Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WTOP

Former Northern Va. high school basketball player killed by train in North Carolina

A Northern Virginia high school graduate and standout basketball star has died — just as his college career was beginning. Kyle Honore graduated from Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia, and was just starting his freshman year at Wingate University in North Carolina when he was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near the entrance to Wingate on Aug. 16.
DUMFRIES, VA
amateurgolf.com

Jon Hurst wins 75th Virginia Senior Amateur

Make it eight wins in 2022 for Fredericksburg Country Club’s Jon Hurst. Friday’s victory in the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship was the sweetest of them all. Hurst grinded out a 2-and-1 win over Willow Oaks Country Club’s David Jordan at Cavalier Golf & Yacht...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theburn.com

Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7

A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
LEESBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway

Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
HAYMARKET, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband

Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer

From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

