BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court...
Man found guilty of murdering wife within hours of wedding
The court heard that Thomas Nutt stuffed the body of Dawn Walker in a suitcase near their home in Lightcliffe
Woman and partner guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son
Sebastian Kalinowski died after weeks of abuse by Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski, Leeds jury told
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Child Charged With Murdering New Hampshire Mom and Her Two Sons
A child has been arrested and charged with murder after a mother and her two sons were found shot to death last week.Attorney General John M. Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly made the announcement on Thursday in connection to the triple homicide in Northfield, New Hampshire.Formella confirmed a juvenile had been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, on Aug. 3.Police officers arrived at the Sweeney...
BBC
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations have started in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.He has testified he did not kill his daughter.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was...
Owami Davies could be in need of help near location where she went missing
Police say student nurse could be near west Croydon where she was last seen just after midnight on 7 July
BBC
Greenford mobility scooter killing: Man arrested over stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of a grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address...
BBC
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
BBC
Two men in court charged with murder of ex-Fettes College teacher
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a former Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have also been charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice and theft. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was...
St. Paul Police investigating murder-suicide after child inside home calls 911
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two people were found dead in a St. Paul home Tuesday night after a child called 911, and investigators say they're looking into it as a potential murder-suicide.Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death. One weapon has been recovered.Police also discovered five children, all under the age of 10, inside the home. They are all safe and with other family members.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the bodies. Police believe that 33-year-old Yia Xiong shot and...
BBC
Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire. Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine. The incident, which happened at...
BBC
Boy aged 15 charged over serious Elgin shop fire
A teenager has been charged after a serious fire at shop premises in Elgin. The incident happened at Poundland in the Moray town's High Street on Friday 12 August. No-one was seriously injured but one person was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel. Police Scotland said: "A 15-year-old male...
BBC
Liquid Leisure Windsor water park: Father's 'fight for truth' after girl's death
The father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his "fight for the truth" on what would have been her 12th birthday. Kyra Hill died in hospital after attending a party at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Berkshire on 6 August. On Thursday...
