ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Mayor to share housing project timeline with committee

By By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Mayor Bill Brandt is scheduled to share the timeline for a soon-to-be-built housing project with the Antigo Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee when it meets tonight.

Northpointe Development Corp. will build 29 units for senior housing and 21 units for workforce housing on North Hogan Street north of Remington Pond.

Opponents of the plan continue to express their disappointment with the project and the site.

At the Aug. 10 meeting of the City Council, Alderman Joel Wagner made a motion to consider rescinding the authorization for the Northpointe project at the council’s September meeting.

Brandt rejected Wagner’s motion on grounds that a contract was signed in December 2021, thereby making the motion ineligible.

He also said that if he considered the motion, he would not only open up the city to a potential lawsuit, but he, personally, could be sued.

“We are under contract, and I’m not going to allow it (a motion to rescind) to take place,” Brandt said. “I’m not going to put myself in a position to be hung out to dry.”

Northpinte Development is expected to have its final site plan in front of the Plan Commission on Sept. 6.

As the council has already approved of the project in general, any decisions about the specific site plan made by the Plan Commission do not have to be forwarded and approved by aldermen.

Construction is expected to begin in November. Applications will be accepted in September 2023, with tenants first moving in during November 2023. Full occupancy is expected by the spring of 2024.

Today’s committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods gets additional cell towers

EAGLE RIVER AND THREE LAKES - AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Three Lakes and Eagle River got a big boost in wireless connectivity. They’ve added two new cell towers; one on State Highway 32 near Scott Creek just outside Three Lakes and one on State Highway 70 outside Eagle River.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
hubcitytimes.com

New antique store opening

Silent Crow Antiques is to have a grand opening Saturday, August 20th at 401 Central Avenue, on the corner of 4th-and-Central. The building is easy to find with the signature red and white striped awning over the door. The owner, Julie Burton, has been working on getting the store decorated...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 16

Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antigo, WI
Antigo, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
onfocus.news

Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Brandt
WausauPilot

Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
MERRILL, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
141
Followers
526
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy