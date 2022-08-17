Mayor to share housing project timeline with committee

Mayor Bill Brandt is scheduled to share the timeline for a soon-to-be-built housing project with the Antigo Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee when it meets tonight.

Northpointe Development Corp. will build 29 units for senior housing and 21 units for workforce housing on North Hogan Street north of Remington Pond.

Opponents of the plan continue to express their disappointment with the project and the site.

At the Aug. 10 meeting of the City Council, Alderman Joel Wagner made a motion to consider rescinding the authorization for the Northpointe project at the council’s September meeting.

Brandt rejected Wagner’s motion on grounds that a contract was signed in December 2021, thereby making the motion ineligible.

He also said that if he considered the motion, he would not only open up the city to a potential lawsuit, but he, personally, could be sued.

“We are under contract, and I’m not going to allow it (a motion to rescind) to take place,” Brandt said. “I’m not going to put myself in a position to be hung out to dry.”

Northpinte Development is expected to have its final site plan in front of the Plan Commission on Sept. 6.

As the council has already approved of the project in general, any decisions about the specific site plan made by the Plan Commission do not have to be forwarded and approved by aldermen.

Construction is expected to begin in November. Applications will be accepted in September 2023, with tenants first moving in during November 2023. Full occupancy is expected by the spring of 2024.

Today’s committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.