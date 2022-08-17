ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Child:

Berniece

BOSTON (MARE) - Berniece is a kind, well-spoken young lady of African American descent. Those who know her best describe Berniece as a caring and pleasant child that always has a large smile on her face. She enjoys camping and spending time outdoors. Berniece enjoys school and has even joined her school community's LGBTQ group. She is able to maintain close relationships and get along with her peers and siblings.

Legally freed for adoption, Berniece would do well in a patient, loving family of any constellation, with or without other children in the home. Berniece shares a relationship with her birth father, who she currently has monthly supervised visits with, which must continue after placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

