GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s Ribfest everywhere! From Prior Lake to Mankato and Wilmar to Hugo and beyond – late July and August is "Rib Season" in Minnesota. Even if you can’t get to a festival near you, you can make great ribs at home with a few simple tips.
LUTSEN, Minn. — To see the Northern Lights in person, you have to get the time and location just right. But if you weren't in the right place at the right time when the aurora was visible over Minnesota's north shore Wednesday night, we have the next best thing.
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
ST PAUL, Minn. — There are still a couple more weeks before classes resume for St. Paul Public Schools, but Battle Creek Elementary students like Jade Vang returned to their building Thursday to participate in hands-on E-STEAM activities at a back-to-school event hosted by Amazon and, to the students' surprise, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota music fans are mourning the loss of Butch Thompson, a jazz piano giant who spent his career playing and promoting the early version of that art form. Thompson, who was known across the nation to fans of "A Prairie Home Companion" on public radio, died Monday of Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 78.
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson announced his retirement at a press conference on Friday. Anderson served the community as Police Chief of St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) for nearly a decade. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who hired Anderson, said doing so was, "one of the best decisions I ever made."
MINNEAPOLIS — For roughly 25 years now, when runners in the Twin Cities Marathon approach the corner of Douglas and Knox Avenues, they've been greeted by Alan Page and the unmistakable sound of his tuba, even if the tune itself is unrecognizable. "This is a noisemaker," Page said, with...
MINNEAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of additional Minnesota school children will be eligible for free meals this upcoming year thanks to a new effort by state and federal agencies, Governor Tim Walz announced Monday. Minnesota was one of eight states selected to be part of a U.S. Department of...
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday, some hospital leaders and the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will be back at the bargaining table after voting Monday to authorize a strike. And while that doesn't mean they're hitting the picket line just yet, KARE 11 is looking into how hospitals will...
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Emily Allen, an ICU nurse for M Health Fairview, has seen the devastating toll that COVID-19 took on countless Minnesota patients, but this year she's begun to realize the full impact of the toll the pandemic has also had on herself and her coworkers. "People are...
ST PAUL, Minn. — More Minnesotans will be able to get the help they need staying in their homes thanks to changes recently made in to HomeHelpMN, the state's homeownership assistance fund supporting people struggling with their bills because of COVID-19. On Aug. 12, the program announced that it was increasing the amount of maximum assistance available from $35,000 to $50,000. The program is also accepting past-due expenses incurred before Jan. 21, 2020, if the household in need experienced a pandemic-related financial hardship.
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that several ramps and lanes will close around downtown St. Paul due to construction. Beginning Aug. 17 through early October NB Hwy 52 to WB I-94 and to NB I-35E and WB I-94 to NB I-35E will be closed.
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30, had been married for 10 years, and family members say their murder-suicide incident Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The couple, along with their five kids, had just returned from their annual summer camping trip to...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is working with authorities to bring a man accused of a 2007 murder back to Minnesota after he was arrested in Florida last week. A statement from the governor's office Wednesday said Walz issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar, who is accused of being involved in a 2007 drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured two others.
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
MINNESOTA, USA — Junior Achievement North (JA North), an organization that serves students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin, received a $1.9 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of over $30 million donated to Junior Achievement USA organizations in 26 communities around the country....
ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Monday, according to union organizers. The vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that union leaders can call a strike at any time. On Tuesday morning while meeting with reporters to discuss the vote, MNA President Mary Turner said a date has not yet been set, and reiterated that the union is required to give employers at least a 10-day notice before a work stoppage can take place.
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle and then running out into traffic. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed east on Interstate 94 in the area of Highway 280 just before 3:30 Saturday morning when it went into the median and struck a guardrail.
