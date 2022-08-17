ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Secrets for grilling up great ribs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s Ribfest everywhere! From Prior Lake to Mankato and Wilmar to Hugo and beyond – late July and August is "Rib Season" in Minnesota. Even if you can’t get to a festival near you, you can make great ribs at home with a few simple tips.
KARE 11

How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees

REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
KARE 11

Suni Lee surprises kids at alma mater Battle Creek Elementary

ST PAUL, Minn. — There are still a couple more weeks before classes resume for St. Paul Public Schools, but Battle Creek Elementary students like Jade Vang returned to their building Thursday to participate in hands-on E-STEAM activities at a back-to-school event hosted by Amazon and, to the students' surprise, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Jazz community mourns pianist Butch Thompson

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota music fans are mourning the loss of Butch Thompson, a jazz piano giant who spent his career playing and promoting the early version of that art form. Thompson, who was known across the nation to fans of "A Prairie Home Companion" on public radio, died Monday of Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 78.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

St. Cloud Police Chief announces retirement

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson announced his retirement at a press conference on Friday. Anderson served the community as Police Chief of St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) for nearly a decade. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who hired Anderson, said doing so was, "one of the best decisions I ever made."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Alan Page to play it forward this year at the Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS — For roughly 25 years now, when runners in the Twin Cities Marathon approach the corner of Douglas and Knox Avenues, they've been greeted by Alan Page and the unmistakable sound of his tuba, even if the tune itself is unrecognizable. "This is a noisemaker," Page said, with...
KARE 11

HomeHelpMN expands eligibility, increases maximum assistance amount

ST PAUL, Minn. — More Minnesotans will be able to get the help they need staying in their homes thanks to changes recently made in to HomeHelpMN, the state's homeownership assistance fund supporting people struggling with their bills because of COVID-19. On Aug. 12, the program announced that it was increasing the amount of maximum assistance available from $35,000 to $50,000. The program is also accepting past-due expenses incurred before Jan. 21, 2020, if the household in need experienced a pandemic-related financial hardship.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses hold Monday strike vote

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Family of St. Paul murder-suicide victims speak out

ST PAUL, Minn. — Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30, had been married for 10 years, and family members say their murder-suicide incident Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The couple, along with their five kids, had just returned from their annual summer camping trip to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Man wanted in deadly 2007 shooting faces extradition from Florida

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is working with authorities to bring a man accused of a 2007 murder back to Minnesota after he was arrested in Florida last week. A statement from the governor's office Wednesday said Walz issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar, who is accused of being involved in a 2007 drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured two others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Monday, according to union organizers. The vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that union leaders can call a strike at any time. On Tuesday morning while meeting with reporters to discuss the vote, MNA President Mary Turner said a date has not yet been set, and reiterated that the union is required to give employers at least a 10-day notice before a work stoppage can take place.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Man dies after crashing on I-94, getting run over by multiple vehicles

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle and then running out into traffic. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed east on Interstate 94 in the area of Highway 280 just before 3:30 Saturday morning when it went into the median and struck a guardrail.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

