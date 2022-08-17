ST PAUL, Minn. — More Minnesotans will be able to get the help they need staying in their homes thanks to changes recently made in to HomeHelpMN, the state's homeownership assistance fund supporting people struggling with their bills because of COVID-19. On Aug. 12, the program announced that it was increasing the amount of maximum assistance available from $35,000 to $50,000. The program is also accepting past-due expenses incurred before Jan. 21, 2020, if the household in need experienced a pandemic-related financial hardship.

