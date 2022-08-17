Read full article on original website
Bank of America and Grubhub Partners to Offer Perks to Cardholders
Bank of America’s eligible customers will get access to Grubhub’s popular subscription service for free. The alliance is likely to benefit both companies. Banking and financial services giant Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) recently revealed that the company has partnered with food delivery platform, Grubhub. As part of the collaboration, eligible Bank of America cardholders will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Grubhub+.
3 Major Bank Stocks Benefiting from an Improving Economic Outlook
Improving U.S. economic conditions marked by a strong labor market, improving consumer sentiment, and calming red-hot inflation levels have set the stage for a rally in some major bank stocks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. Three major bank stocks, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), and...
Here’s What Toyota (NYSE: TM) Is Worried About?
According to a top Toyota Motor executive, rising raw material costs, weak public charging facilities, and high sticker prices plague the EV industry outlook. Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) does not seem to be very optimistic about the demand trend in the electric vehicles industry. Jack Hollis, the Executive Vice-President of Sales at Toyota Motor North America, has recently cautioned that car buyers might prefer hybrid vehicles more and slowly switch to completely electric vehicles (EV) in the near term, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
The GDPNow estimate fell compared to its previous update, while Eurozone inflation accelerates year-over-year. Moreover, Kohl’s, Target, and Lowe’s quarterly results are making investors anxious about the retail sector. Additionally, U.S. Home Sales declined for the sixth straight month, and Initial Jobless Claims came in better than expected.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
Stocks to Consider Amid Changing Dynamics of the U.S. Agriculture Industry: ADM, CAG, FPI
While the July grain export deal is calming down high food prices, the drought condition in the Southwest regions of the United States is leading to a sharp rise in cotton prices, altering the landscape of the U.S. agriculture industry. At a time when the resumption in exports of grains...
