PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
wfmd.com
Maryland Woman Indicted On Capital Charge In Alabama Killing
Athens, Ala. (AP) – A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a home earlier this year. Records show 40-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the slaying of 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor of Athens. Defoor was beaten with a wooden bowl and stabbed after someone entered her home.
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
Federal prosecutors seek to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida vacation home
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they are looking seize one of Marilyn Mosby’s vacation properties in Florida if she is found guilty on perjury charges.
fox5dc.com
'Rainbow fentanyl' pills found in DC region
DEA agents are reporting finding rainbow colored fentanyl pills in the D.C. region, amid more of the pills being seized around the country. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports.
