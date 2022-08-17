ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Maryland Woman Indicted On Capital Charge In Alabama Killing

Athens, Ala. (AP) – A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a home earlier this year. Records show 40-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the slaying of 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor of Athens. Defoor was beaten with a wooden bowl and stabbed after someone entered her home.
