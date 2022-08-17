Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
California man faces human smuggling charges after traffic stop in Arizona
A California man who had been deported faces eight felony counts of human smuggling after deputies stopped his vehicle on U.S. Highway 95, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Mohave Daily News
Is the city doing enough on water conservation? The answer depends on who you ask
BULLHEAD CITY — During Wednesday night's Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Chairman Gary Shapiro wondered aloud if the city was doing everything it should to conserve water amid continuing drought in the Southwest. "In the newspaper today, there was a citation from the U.S. Department of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help on their Rehab Unit.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking for volunteers to help on our Rehab Unit. The Rehab Unit is a vital service providing firefighters relief with drinks, shade and cooling items during major incidents. If you are interested, please call Michelle...
Mohave Daily News
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
Mohave Daily News
School is back, and so are the buses
BULLHEAD CITY — Football games are resuming and shopping for new clothes is done, which must mean school is back. That also means school buses will be driving through the neighborhood picking up, and dropping off, students of all ages. Drivers should expect to wait when the stop sign...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Mohave Daily News
Transient's death likely was by drowning
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police have identified a man whose body was found Saturday in the Colorado River, the likely victim of a drowning. Jack Mitchell Yates, 25, was found floating in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three Farmer’s Market to choose from
KINGMAN – Sunday, August 21 Pitchfork Farmer’s Market Pitchfork Market will be hosting Dog Days of Summer Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few rescue organizations, groomers and vet clinics. Pitchfork Market is located inside Beale Celebrations downtown. They will have live music and food vendors as well as small business merchants. For those interested in participating, please reach out to pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com or by phone 623-249-1157.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Missing man’s body found
YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Live Concert in the Park Aug. 21
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman present 66 West live at Metcalfe Park Sunday, Aug. 21 beginning at 4 p.m.! If you enjoy classic rock, country, and blues then this band is for you! Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W Beale St. Bring your blankets and chairs, and enjoy the music!
Comments / 4