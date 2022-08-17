Read full article on original website
Nashville Parent
Two Upcoming Family Events at The Streets of Indian Lake
Saturday, August 27 | 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Family Wellness & Fun Day is this Saturday, August 27, at the Hendersonville Farmers & Artisan Market. Activities include educational games, wellness tips for the kid in you, live music from Bill Gaines, food, giveaways, lawn games, inflatables, face painting, Sean the Balloon Guy and more!
Nashville Parent
Largest Lantern Festival in the Country Returns to Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons and more. Venture through the must-see North Pole Village filled with lights, trees, holiday fun and even visit Santa until December 24.
Nashville Parent
Musicians Corner Announces September Sundown Lineup
Musicians Corner will return to Nashville’s Centennial Park this fall for its annual September Sundown fall concert series. The free concert series, presented by Centennial Park Conservancy, will take place each Friday in September from 5 – 9 p.m., in addition to a special two-day event in partnership with Americanafest on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17.
Nashville Parent
Murfreesboro to Host Miracle League All-Stars Sept. 16-17
Play Ball! The 2022 Miracle League All-Stars brings the nation’s best to Murfreesboro Sept. 16 – 17, for competition at Miracle Field of Murfreesboro. The City of Murfreesboro is hosting the 2022 event and the All-Stars competition, Sept. 17, will be televised live on CityTV, in addition Facebook and YouTube.
Nashville Parent
‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
Nashville Parent
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops
The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
Nashville Parent
Head to the Fall Kid Consignment Sales
Fall kid consignment sales are ramping up, so get ready to save big on school clothes! Stock up on children’s clothing in all sizes for boys and girls. In addition, you’ll find home furnishings, toys, books and much more. Most consignment sales offer special days for workers and consignors as well as half-price days, so be sure to check websites for special days. And think about it: with growing kids shooting up quickly, what’s the point of paying top dollar for outfits? At consignment sales you can find gently worn items with top labels, so moms love saving bucks while outfitting kids fashionably.
