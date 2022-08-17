Fall kid consignment sales are ramping up, so get ready to save big on school clothes! Stock up on children’s clothing in all sizes for boys and girls. In addition, you’ll find home furnishings, toys, books and much more. Most consignment sales offer special days for workers and consignors as well as half-price days, so be sure to check websites for special days. And think about it: with growing kids shooting up quickly, what’s the point of paying top dollar for outfits? At consignment sales you can find gently worn items with top labels, so moms love saving bucks while outfitting kids fashionably.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO