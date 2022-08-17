ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

California labor law would drive up fast-food prices, restaurants warn

Fast-food franchisees fear that new California legislation will further drive up already soaring food prices. The legislation in question, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, or FAST Act, is aimed at improving the lives of fast-food workers in the Golden State by creating a state-run council that would set standards on minimum wage, working hours, and labor conditions. But detractors say it will end up hurting franchisees and the poorest consumers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Good Food#Food Prices#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy