Benton, LA

College football: NSU/I-Bowl Kickoff Luncheon set for Aug. 25

A staple of late summer returns Aug. 25. The annual Northwestern State/ Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon is set for that date at noon at Superior’s Steakhouse. The event, in its 26th year, begins at 11:45 a.m., nine days ahead of NSU’s Sept. 3 season opener at Montana. Cost...
KTAL

Shreveport Classic returns to Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University football team is a few weeks away from kicking off the season, but the Tigers will open the 2022 slate with six road games, which features a pair of neutral site contests. Grambling State begins the journey at Arkansas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands

Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Two major football events to bring economic boost to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in Shreveport, bringing an economic boost to the city. “Here in Shreveport-Bossier we love our sports. Especially our football,” said Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Steve Wilkins

HAUGHTON, LA – Steven Edward Wilkins, Sr. was born on July 25, 1948 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on August 14, 2022 in Bossier City, LA. Steve, also known as “Pops” was always fun, loud and the center of attention. He enjoyed hosting fish frys and BBQs for family and friends. He made many friends throughout his life with his outgoing personality.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. There are approximately 1,500 teachers in the district. One-hundred and thirty-five teachers left after the 2021-22 school year. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
MINDEN, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon

Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

AmeriCorps to provide $6M in funding for programs in Shreveport, across Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

BCPD looking for runaway teen girl

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

BARKSDALE HONORARY COMMANDERS PROGRAM RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The 2nd Bomb Wing is soliciting leaders in the local community to serve as Honorary Commanders. As an active community member, Barksdale AFB is committed to promoting and maintaining open and positive relations with our community. The Honorary Commanders Program fosters strong relationships and communication between base commanders and community leaders.
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pattern change favor more rain and less heat ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After being stuck in a very hot and mostly dry pattern this summer, we’re finally seeing changes that are more favorable for rain and less favorable for extreme heat as we head through much of the rest of August. Our ongoing drought conditions across most of the ArkLaTex could significantly improve over the next week with an average of 3-5″+ of rain possible over much of the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?

Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Southern Trace We Care Team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
SHREVEPORT, LA

