SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After being stuck in a very hot and mostly dry pattern this summer, we’re finally seeing changes that are more favorable for rain and less favorable for extreme heat as we head through much of the rest of August. Our ongoing drought conditions across most of the ArkLaTex could significantly improve over the next week with an average of 3-5″+ of rain possible over much of the area.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO