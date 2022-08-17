ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer

In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Casper's Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County, WY
Natrona County, WY
Natrona County, WY
My Country 95.5

Absentee Voting in Natrona County Poised to Break Records

The absentees manifested themselves in force at the Old Natrona County Courthouse on Monday to cast their ballots the day before the primary election. As of 10 a.m. Monday, 6,029 Natrona County residents voted compared to 3,836 in the last off-presidential election year in 2018, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said. The Natrona County Clerk is responsible for overseeing elections in the county.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/18/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
glenrockind.com

Who Will it be Now? Nunn leads race for Glenrock's next mayor

Editor's note: The electronic version of this article has been corrected to reflect a Town Council seat being vacated by Boots Faunce at the end of her term. The two open seats up in this election are those of Roy Kincaid's and Boots Faunce's. The Independent apologizes for the error.
GLENROCK, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Council Rolls Forward $44 Million in Uncompleted Projects

On Tuesday, the Casper city council voted to roll forward $43,778,435 in uncompleted projects from the previous fiscal year into 2023. The $43 million has already been allocated last year, so the council doesn't need to authorize new money, it only means that some projects weren't able to be completed in the previous fiscal year, so they need authorization from the council to continue working on them this year.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

