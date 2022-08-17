Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Michael Symon Weighed In On A Huge Debate About Cooking Shows
This week in the Wall Street Journal, sports columnist Jason Gay declared that Hulu's "The Bear" is "the best sports show on TV." With the exception of a Blackhawks jersey that hangs behind the counter and a few references to pro baseball player Minnie Minoso, the show is not about sports in the traditional sense. Rather, it's about Carmy, a brilliant-yet-tortured Michelin-trained hot chef who leaves his fancy New York kitchen to take over his deceased brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich joint.
The Key Ingredient That Fuels Ree Drummond's Family Dinners
If you're a regular in the kitchen, whipping up quick family favorites every night, there's a strong chance you're familiar with Ree Drummond. Not only has the popular chef written countless accessible cookbooks, but she's also hosted cozy at-home Food Network cooking show "The Pioneer Woman" since 2011 (via IMDb).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Unlikely Way Bobby Flay Just Beat Ryan Reynolds
Bobby Flay and Ryan Reynolds may have more in common than you think. They both dropped out of school and worked as busboys, for example. Bobby Flay left high school at age 17 because he "had no interest in schoolwork," and began busing tables in a restaurant where his dad was a part-owner (via The Wall Street Journal). Ryan Reynolds made it through high school (or as they call it in Canada, secondary school), but dropped out of college after a few months to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting at age 19 (via The Canadian Encyclopedia). As a young actor trying to make it in Hollywood, the "Deadpool" star worked odd jobs, including as a busboy.
Why A GBBO Favorite Wanted To Bake Fans 'Confession Cakes'
On August 3, Crystelle Pereira, a finalist from "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, took on a baking challenge of a different kind. The baker partnered with Dark Maltesers, a chocolate malt candy popular in the U.K., for a pop-up at Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington, London. At the pop-up, Pereira presented customers with free — that's right, free — "confession cakes."
How American Kitchens Looked The Year You Were Born
Kitchens are the epicenter of the home, a place for families to break bread, do homework, and experiment with the 30-minute dinner possibilities of combining a can of spaghetti sauce with a bag of frozen vegetables. Kitchen decor is constantly evolving, embracing new stylistic elements and gadgets to make spaces that are both functional and beautiful. While many people transform their kitchens into understated and chic oases, others derive inspiration from pop culture like "The Simpsons" or use the space to fully flex their creative muscles.
Instagram Is Applauding Cat Cora's Son's Cooking Accomplishment
Cat Cora is a trailblazer in the culinary space, becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005 and finding a path to success in a male-dominated industry (via Cora's official website). Although the fact that her family was in the restaurant business may have helped along the way, she had to fight to get a seat at the table at every step along the way. "When I went to France [early in my career], I got 10 rejection letters in a row saying, 'We don't allow females in our kitchen,' and that was only a little over 20 years ago," the celebrity chef told Money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Robert Irvine Wants To Change About Restaurant: Impossible
"Restaurant: Impossible" has endured impossibly over the years, closing in on the finish of its 20th season (per IMDb). Given the volume of all those hundreds of episodes, it's understandable if the show's main character, Robert Irvine, would notice a thing or two about the show that he would like to change. It seems that is indeed the case, and Irvine expounded on one such aspect he would modify if he could.
Duff Goldman's Alice In Wonderland Cake Is Turning Heads
Duff Goldman has us feeling late for a very important date with his latest cake creation. He has created some amazing cakes over the years. The celebrity cake that he is most proud of took the form of R2-D2 as an homage to the droid's "Star Wars" creator. Fans might admire the Harry Potter-themed cake that came complete with lights and fog (via Food Network) or the interesting cakes he had at his wedding, which included a meaty creation made with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma, and mashed potatoes, per People. The former "Ace of Cakes" host knows presentation is everything, and his cakes definitely deliver. Maybe that's why he was selected to make President Obama's 2013 inauguration cake, which per the Baltimore Sun, was six tiers of patriotic imagery and confection, fit for the leader of the United States.
Giada De Laurentiis' Aperol Spritz Is Giving Instagram Serious Summer Vibes
If people are calling summer 2022 the "Summer of Spritz" (and we think they should), calling in Giada De Laurentiis as a consultant would be step number one in the right direction. De Laurentiis is as Italian(-American) as they come; her Italian-inspired culinary empire — like Rome itself — was not built in a day, but rather over years of TikTok pasta challenges, television programs, trial-and-error in the finicky restaurant biz, and too many popular pasta recipes to count.
Dutch Bros' Summer Menu Just Got An Unexpected New Drink
Restaurant Business reported that brands keep making our favorite fall flavors available sooner and sooner — so much so it seems easy to forget we're still in the midst of summer. Aside from the article noting that 7-Eleven blasted open pumpkin season with its August 5 release of fall-themed coffees, several other companies have launched fall-influenced treats this month. But while Cracker Barrel has been busy announcing its fall desserts and Halo Top has been preoccupied with its returning fall ice cream flavor, Dutch Bros has been taking a stand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Michael Symon Cooks Bok Choy
Bok choy has become a staple in many households today, but few might remember that the vegetable is a relatively new addition to the mainstream American kitchen (per the Los Angeles Times). Bok choy, or literally "white vegetable" in Cantonese (via Made with Lau), is related to broccoli, and has a crisp, fresh flavor. It can be sold as a mature veg, or as baby bok choy, according to Serious Eats. Since the entire vegetable can be eaten, it can be cooked in a variety of ways. However, bok choy is traditionally prepared in a Chinese home kitchen and stir fried with garlic, per Made With Lau.
How Duff Goldman Gets His Pie Crumbles Just Right
Duff Goldman knows a lot about cakes. The "Ace of Cakes" host has practically built his entire reputation on his sweet and imaginative creations. Ask Goldman what celeb cake he is most proud of and you will quickly learn it was inspired by a "Star Wars" character, although we think his Harry Potter-themed cake, which had over 120 LED lights and a smoke machine, is a close runner-up. But cakes aren't the only dessert he has a penchant for. When the holidays roll around, the celebrity baker may just give you a lesson on the virtues of the sour cream Dutch cranberry pie from Hoosier Mama Pie Co. in Chicago, Illinois, which he considers one of his favorite Thanksgiving desserts (via Instagram).
Why Rick Ross' Wingstop Stores Just Got Slapped With A Huge Fine
Life can be difficult as a restaurant worker even if you are paid well. If you are compensated poorly in addition to dealing with the upsetting reason so many restaurant workers are leaving the industry, though, it's hard to blame you for getting out of the business. Unfortunately, it seems a fast-food franchise owned by musician Rick Ross' family has been part of the problem, and now the company is literally paying for it.
Why An Avocado Hack Is Causing An Uproar On TikTok
Avocado toast is synonymous with brunch culture. It has become an instant classic despite only coming into popularity in the 2010s. Made with just some smashed avocados, a few spices, a sturdy slice of bread, and maybe a runny egg if you're feeling fancy, it's a simple brunch fare staple. The price of avocado toast at restaurants doesn't always reflect the simplicity of the dish, though. When factoring in the labor and utility costs that go into running a restaurant, plus the varying degrees of ingredient quality, avocado toast can suddenly cost double digits despite being a fraction of the price to make at home (via LinkedIn).
The Burger Challenge That Might Leave You Gasping For Breath
You've probably seen food challenges in restaurants before. These challenges usually consist of being able to eat an absurdly large amount of food within a given time limit in exchange for a free meal and either a t-shirt or your photo hung on the wall. It's something you would never do unless you were very hungry and very bold. But some truly impressive challenges must be seen to be believed, alongside the idea that someone could rise to the challenge and win.
Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Kiwi Vines
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You may know Martha Stewart for her cooking endeavors and crafting tips, but she also has quite the green thumb. According to her website, Stewart has a plethora of house plants, which start out in her conservatory on her property in Bedford, New York. She gave a tour of her greenhouse on YouTube in 2016, giving viewers a glimpse into her gardening world as she shared her collections of begonias, orchids, cacti, succulents, and ferns.
What Happened To P-Nuff Crunch After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Never in the history of humanity has there been a better time to be a gluten-free vegan. Currently, there's a huge variety of foods that are both kind to animals at every phase of creation that also don't contain gluten. Even better, those foods are not only edible, but most are delicious. Gone are the days when eating vegan or gluten-free meant bland meals that often looked even worse than they tasted. With the creation of foods like P-nuff Crunch, there's almost no food choice that doesn't have a healthy alternative that is also good for non-standard diets to consume.
How Michael Symon Prevents Hamburgers From Puffing On The Grill
If you're looking for sage burger wisdom, it's hard to do better than Michael Symon as a source of that knowledge. As Food Network explains, bon appétit magazine included his B Spot restaurant in its list of the top 10 best new burger joints in 2010, and that same year, B Spot's Fat Doug Burger earned the People's Choice Award given at the SoBe Wine & Food Festival.
Mashed
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1