Bridgeton, NJ

94.5 PST

Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ

A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey

Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow

Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
midjersey.news

August 19, 2022

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–The Bordentown Township Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for an assault. On Thursday, August 11th, a white male suspect described as being in his mid-20’s with a scruffy appearance committed an alleged assault in the parking lot of the Acme Commons located on Dunns Mill Rd. in Bordentown Township. This male was operating a white Acura TL and was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair believed to be in her early 20’s.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

