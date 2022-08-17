Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Miles Ahead Free Online
Cast: Don Cheadle Ewan McGregor Emayatzy Corinealdi Michael Stuhlbarg Lakeith Stanfield. An exploration of the life and music of Miles Davis. Miles Ahead is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they're Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
RELATED PEOPLE
Quinta Brunson: ‘I was sickened when people asked for a school shooting episode of Abbott Elementary’
A few months ago, Quinta Brunson – the star of the hit mockumentary Abbott Elementary – was perusing a liquor store in Philadelphia. She was startled when, out of nowhere, a woman yelled in her direction, “Girl, you need to dump that boyfriend!” The woman was speaking to Brunson as if she was Janine, the indefatigable teacher she portrays in Abbott Elementary, who is dating a feckless, wannabe rapper called Tariq (Zack Fox). “People are so funny these days,” Brunson tells me, recalling the encounter. “I’m like,” – she puts on a gentle, teacherly voice – “‘Janine is a character that I play on TV.’ You’d be...
Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.” Dre said...
NFL・
Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal
Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday. The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since OscarsInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimInstagram's TikTok Identity Crisis: Focusing on Reels Isn't Working Bernthal, the founder...
epicstream.com
Good Omens Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for New Sandman Episode
The two-part bonus episode of The Sandman is a truly exciting one for fans who love Neil Gaiman's comic book series. However, it's also a cool one for those who enjoy the author's other works. That's because the animated adaptation of A Dream of a Thousand Cats features the voices of Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen ahead of their return as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon show's Season 2!
