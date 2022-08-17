ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

MP William Wragg says he’s taking a break to deal with depression and anxiety

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

Politicians from across the divide have expressed support for senior Conservative MP William Wragg after he said he would be taking a break to deal with depression and anxiety.

He said both conditions are currently “severe” but he looks forward to “returning refreshed, better able to represent my constituents, loving life and myself a little bit more”.

The MP for Hazel Grove, in Greater Manchester, said his constituents can continue to contact his office for assistance as he shared his experience in a Twitter post titled “banishing the black dog”.

“I have lived with depression and anxiety for most of my adult life. At the moment, both are severe,” the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee wrote.

“I am resisting the temptation to give up entirely. As such, I require a short break. I know that how I feel is far from unique. I would say to anyone who feels similarly, that they should speak to someone they trust, seek and accept support.

“Do not assume those who are outwardly confident and successful are without doubts and despair. I am only making this statement as an explanation, instead of giving recurrent excuses.

“My constituents can continue to contact my office when they require assistance. My hard-working team will continue to do their utmost to help them. In the meantime, I look forward to returning refreshed, better able to represent my constituents, loving life and myself a little bit more.”

MPs responded on Twitter to send him their best wishes and to thank him for being open about his mental health experience, in the hope that it helps others too.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid said: “So sorry to hear this and thank you for speaking up. Hope you feel better soon my friend.”

Labour MP for Warrington North Charlotte Nichols tweeted: “I hope your time out is restorative, look after yourself! Living alongside mental illness in roles like ours is tough (I speak from experience), but you’re far from alone and hopefully your openness will help others too.”

Tory Huw Merriman said: “Sending my best wishes to Will; his openness will provide a signpost to the road to recovery for others in need of help and support.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

The Russian military said on Thursday it had deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
William Wragg
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Anxiety#Uk
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Russian authorities claimed they shot down Ukrainian drones on Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces continued to attempt to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine’s north and south.
MILITARY
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
newschain

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

The US has said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian invaders. A senior defence official told reporters that a new 775 million dollars aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40...
MILITARY
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022)

Don King (boxing) – controversial promoter, born 1931. Bernhard Russi (skiing) – Swiss former downhill Olympic champion, born 1948. John Emburey (cricket) – former Middlesex and England spinner, born 1952. Steve Stone (soccer) – former Nottingham Forest and England midfielder, and a former first-team coach at Newcastle,...
MLS
newschain

Ex vice-president Mike Pence says he did not take classified material with him when he left office

Former US vice-president Mike Pence has said he did not take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure would typically be unremarkable but is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws.
POTUS
newschain

Airdrieonians take over at the top after beating Alloa

Airdrieonians beat Alloa 2-0 to go top of the cinch League One table. Gabby McGill set the hosts on their way six minutes before half-time and substitute Callum Gallagher wrapped things up late on. Dunfermline slipped to second place on goal difference after being held to a goalless draw at...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy