ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for August 13-19, 2022

Calvert County: Lusby man sentenced in Rape of 12-year-old: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second-degree rape.  Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal: On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
pauladeenmagazine.com

Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton

Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Volunteers#Food Delivery#Charity#Food Pantry#Anne Arundel Co
CBS Baltimore

Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland crime fighting network expands to Lower Shore, Howard County

A Maryland crime-fighting network that targets gang-related crime, illegal drugs and guns, and human trafficking is expanding its reach in the state. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday was joined by federal, state and local law enforcement leaders to announce a new Lower Shore Coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. Additionally, Howard County has instituted a new MCIN program led by the Howard County Police Department.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
wypr.org

State effort to curb crime expands to Eastern Shore

A state initiative designed to fight gang activity as well as drug and firearms trafficking is expanding on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Law enforcement from Worcester and Somerset counties are joining Dorchester County, which is already part of the five-year-old Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. The...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
MARYLAND STATE
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Isaac Log Cabin

This late 18th-century cabin appears to be remarkably well-preserved. In fact, it was completely disassembled and moved from its original location on nearby Merryman Street to its current place of pride on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland. Originally built sometime around 1780, the cabin’s namesake didn’t enter the picture...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Woonsocket Call

Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents

As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that’s exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There’s a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties’ rental value potential higher.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing

Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy