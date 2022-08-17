Read full article on original website
Related
SoMD Week in Review for August 13-19, 2022
Calvert County: Lusby man sentenced in Rape of 12-year-old: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second-degree rape. Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal: On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at […]
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
Man wanted for robbing Giant Food store employee
The masked man forced the employee to let him into a store office and left with an undetermined amount of money.
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Baltimore County plans to pay $10M for Sears building at Security Square Mall
Baltimore County plans to spend $10 million to buy the former Sears building at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, announced County Executive Johnny Olszewski today.
pauladeenmagazine.com
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
foxbaltimore.com
Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
WTOP
Maryland crime fighting network expands to Lower Shore, Howard County
A Maryland crime-fighting network that targets gang-related crime, illegal drugs and guns, and human trafficking is expanding its reach in the state. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday was joined by federal, state and local law enforcement leaders to announce a new Lower Shore Coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. Additionally, Howard County has instituted a new MCIN program led by the Howard County Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
More toppings, more problems: Maryland Papa John’s worker spears customer after attacked with pizza paddle
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?. A sheriff’s department in Maryland said an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings. Herbert Harris, 40, returned to...
wypr.org
State effort to curb crime expands to Eastern Shore
A state initiative designed to fight gang activity as well as drug and firearms trafficking is expanding on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Law enforcement from Worcester and Somerset counties are joining Dorchester County, which is already part of the five-year-old Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. The...
8 townhomes affected by fire in Cecil County
An afternoon fire that started on a deck in Cecil County destroyed two townhomes and damaged six others, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Isaac Log Cabin
This late 18th-century cabin appears to be remarkably well-preserved. In fact, it was completely disassembled and moved from its original location on nearby Merryman Street to its current place of pride on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland. Originally built sometime around 1780, the cabin’s namesake didn’t enter the picture...
Woonsocket Call
Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents
As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that’s exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There’s a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties’ rental value potential higher.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing
Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County encourages residents to dispose of rechargeable batteries properly
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents that rechargeable batteries should not be placed in household trash or single stream recycling. Disposing of these items in the trash or recycling can lead to fires in collection trucks and Baltimore County facilities, damaging equipment and endangering workers. Batteries that fall...
Comments / 2