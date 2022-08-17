BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO