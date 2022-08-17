ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

DC parents have homework ahead of first day of classes

As public schools in D.C. gear up for the start of the school year, leaders are reminding parents they have a couple of things to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19 when classes begin. That includes testing their children for COVID-19 before the start of school and getting...
EDUCATION
WTOP

School Zone: DC-area school systems have new COVID-19 protocols

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about DC-area school systems’ coronavirus protocol. What it is: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance last week, ending a recommendation...
EDUCATION
WTOP

Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State Sen. J.B. Jennings’ annual Ocean City reception is one of the most well-attended events of the Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference. The...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Missouri State
WTOP

Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.”. The newspaper says that’s according to an event notice...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

With state finances ‘strong,’ Youngkin wants more tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $3.2 billion cash surplus. According to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that’s a sign of both a healthy economy and some overtaxation. Youngkin met Friday with lawmakers to present an overview of the state’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

DC remembers Chuck Brown, the Godfather of Go-Go, a decade after his passing

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown, and even today, his influence on the District lives on. The singer, guitarist and songwriter remains one of the city’s most recognizable figures — he’s seen on murals; he’s the namesake of a memorial park in Northeast D.C., and he’s celebrated every year on Chuck Brown Day.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#High School#School Teachers#School Board#Elementary School#Frederick
WTOP

Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WTOP

Police ID suspect in Fairfax Co. shooting

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police on Thursday identified the man they said shot another man in the Huntington area Wednesday. Paul Malone, 52, of Alexandria, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police said. He’s being held without bond.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA
WTOP

DC police make arrest in 1993 murder of Southeast woman

Nearly three decades after a 39-year-old woman was strangled to death in Southeast, D.C. police have arrested and charged a man with her murder. Debra McManus, of Southeast, was found dead on Oct. 23, 1993, in a wooded area near 4th Street and Trenton Street, police said. On Thursday, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Esports
WTOP

Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt....
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy