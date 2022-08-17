Read full article on original website
DC parents have homework ahead of first day of classes
As public schools in D.C. gear up for the start of the school year, leaders are reminding parents they have a couple of things to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19 when classes begin. That includes testing their children for COVID-19 before the start of school and getting...
School Zone: DC-area school systems have new COVID-19 protocols
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about DC-area school systems’ coronavirus protocol. What it is: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance last week, ending a recommendation...
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State Sen. J.B. Jennings’ annual Ocean City reception is one of the most well-attended events of the Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference. The...
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.”. The newspaper says that’s according to an event notice...
With state finances ‘strong,’ Youngkin wants more tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $3.2 billion cash surplus. According to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that’s a sign of both a healthy economy and some overtaxation. Youngkin met Friday with lawmakers to present an overview of the state’s...
DC remembers Chuck Brown, the Godfather of Go-Go, a decade after his passing
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown, and even today, his influence on the District lives on. The singer, guitarist and songwriter remains one of the city’s most recognizable figures — he’s seen on murals; he’s the namesake of a memorial park in Northeast D.C., and he’s celebrated every year on Chuck Brown Day.
DC mayor welcomes Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, DJ Kool for Chuck Brown Day
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown in 2012, so D.C. is honoring “The Godfather of Go-Go” with the eighth annual Chuck Brown Day festival. It will be held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park, at 2901 20th St. NE, on Saturday. “Each year...
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Police ID suspect in Fairfax Co. shooting
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police on Thursday identified the man they said shot another man in the Huntington area Wednesday. Paul Malone, 52, of Alexandria, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police said. He’s being held without bond.
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
DC police make arrest in 1993 murder of Southeast woman
Nearly three decades after a 39-year-old woman was strangled to death in Southeast, D.C. police have arrested and charged a man with her murder. Debra McManus, of Southeast, was found dead on Oct. 23, 1993, in a wooded area near 4th Street and Trenton Street, police said. On Thursday, police...
How cold and snowy will winter be? Farmers’ Almanac is out with its forecast
“Unreasonably cold” is how the Farmers’ Almanac is characterizing the weather prediction for the D.C. area as it settles in 2023. It’s a difference between cold and bitter cold, and the Farmer’s Almanac 2023 edition says you better be ready to “shake, shiver and shovel,” managing editor Sandi Duncan said.
Abortion remains legal in Michigan as judge rules county prosecutors cannot charge providers with a felony
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Abortion remains legal in Michigan as judge rules county prosecutors cannot charge providers with a felony. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt....
