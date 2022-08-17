ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT
NewsTimes

Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTimes

Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls' sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before...
UTAH STATE
NewsTimes

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
STONINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

CT state police strip detective of police powers pending probe

Connecticut State Police said they have stripped a detective of his police powers this week pending the results of an active investigation. Detective Michael O’Hara was placed on administrative duty on Monday, state police said. State police would not reveal the cause or nature of the investigation. “This investigation...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
KANSAS STATE
NewsTimes

Ruling puts Arizona voting access initiative on life support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsTimes

Twelve CT cannabis delivery, product packaging, retailer companies approved

Another dozen applicants have received preliminary approval for cannabis licenses ranging from delivery services to product packaging - bringing them a step closer to being among the first businesses to operate in Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The state’s Social Equity Council voted Friday to approve 12 applications for five...
CONNECTICUT STATE

