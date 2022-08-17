Susan Read is the newest staff writer at The News Review assigned to cover Ridgecrest City Council meetings. Susan is a native of Rhode Island and arrived in Ridgecrest with her husband Reg and their children in 1983. Both Susan and Reg worked at the Naval Weapons Center, now the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, holding positions on the technical and administrative side of the mission. It was a privilege and the experience of a lifetime to spend the next 28 years supporting the warfighter, Sailors, Marines, scientists, and engineers. Upon retirement, Susan and Reg moved out of state to be near extended family.

