ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Things to do in Orlando: Maxwell, The Lumineers, Sandwich Week, The 85 South Show Live, Noah Gunderson

By Orlando Weekly Editors
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week

The Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch is opening its first Orlando location next week. The pork-heavy resto will open on the doorstep of the University of Central Florida at 12103 Collegiate Way. The restaurant is banking on that student clientele as they have a 200-seat capacity at this vulgar First Watch cousin.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

The historic home of a prominent turn-of-the-century Orlandoan has just hit the market. The one-time home of John H. Mooney is for sale in Lake Eola Heights for $1.7 million. Mooney moved to Orlando in 1884 and quickly became a prominent member of the then-nascent city. Mooney helped build up a business district in downtown Orlando at West Pine St. anchoring the area with a piano store. As with all Florida fortunes at the time, Mooney eventually became a rich man by managing citrus groves.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Will's Pub joins the '27 Club' next month — but it's not 'that' way

Orlando institution Will's Pub turns 27 this year and they're reallllly leaning into it by throwing an anniversary bash themed around the infamous '27 Club' of rock stars who died too young at that particular age Think Hendrix, Morrison, Cobain. Curated by Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday, some of...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

We all want to treat our significant other like the king or queen they are. But while some of us might be dating royalty, there's no getting around a pauper's budget. Luckily, Orlando has quite a few cheap or free date ideas that are perfect for the warm and muggy summer months. Taking inspiration from this Reddit thread and our own archives, here are the 10 best date ideas to close out the season.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Kissimmee, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
orlandoweekly.com

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

While it's not very nice of us, there's something to be said for having the perfect putdown at the ready when someone steps out of line. When the situation arises, calling someone a dummy or a string of four-letter words won't cut it. Sometimes, you just need to cut to the very core of a person in a way that gets at who they are.
SPICE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida backs Central Florida high school in school prayer lawsuit

The Florida Department of Education is backing a Tampa Christian school in a legal battle about whether the school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 football championship game. Attorneys for the department filed a 28-page brief this week at the 11th...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Noah Gundersen
Person
Vince Taylor
orlandoweekly.com

Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative

A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage

Like much of Florida, Orange County Public Schools started the school year with a shortage of teachers. The compounding factors of low pay, ever-more-intense scrutiny of classroom instruction by noneducators and the COVID-19 pandemic (read: the state's pushback against mitigating the spread) have made classroom instruction in Florida increasingly undesirable. The school year has just started and OCPS currently has over 200 open listings for instructors on their jobs site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy