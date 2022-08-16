Bri’niyah Carroll is the current Little Miss West Palm Beach US Nation 2022 titleholder. “Modeling is fun and it brings my creativity to light”, says Bri’niyah. The young girl has been modeling for the past 4 months. After casting for the Miss US Nation pageant earlier this year; Bri’niyah was thrilled to hear that she was selected to represent her city of West Palm Beach and advance to the Miss Florida US Nation pageant- which she will be competing for her state next year. In the meanwhile, she will be participating in upcoming Fashion Weeks and representing her city title in her community. Bri’niyah wants to help people to the point where she can inspire others. As a titleholder of the Miss US Nation pageant, she would like to break the stereotype of pageantry that all pageant queens need to look a certain way, or have a certain body type.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO