Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
keiseruniversity.edu
Keiser University Cinematic Arts, Criminal Justice and Esports Leaders Team to Support the World of Comedic Collectibles
Keiser University Cinematic Arts, Esports and Criminal Justice program leaders and students are teaming to support Ultracon of South Florida, a comic book, sports card, vintage toy collectible, and anime convention to be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center in West Palm Beach, Florida August 27-28, 2022. As...
keiseruniversity.edu
Keiser University College of Golf Graduate Shares Details of Nonprofit with ABC Viewers
Keiser University College of Golf (KUCOG) alumnus Willie Scott recently caught up with ABC reporter Jade Jarvis to share details of his nonprofit organization. To view the segment, please visit here. With the goal of equipping tomorrow’s leaders with golf skills and sportsmanship, Scott and his Treasure Coast, Florida area...
New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair
SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
bocaratontribune.com
Life and fitness coach opens fitness and wellness studio designed to empower women
The next step for life, fitness and yoga coach Christina Mummaw was opening her own studio branded with the name of her new mission. Boca Chamber and Mayor Scott Singer cut the ribbon Aug. 16 to officially announce the grand opening of STRONG Wellness & Fitness Studio at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton. https://www.strongwellnessstudio.com/
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
wqcs.org
Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida
Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
The seventh annual 'Night for the Natural Areas' at Twisted Trunk Brewery
Whether it's hiking, biking, bird-watching, kayaking or paddle boarding, if you like to get outside and enjoy the county's natural beauty, the seventh annual "Night for Natural Areas" is for you. The event, sponsored by Twisted Trunk Brewing, benefits dozens of designated Palm Beach County natural areas. It will feature...
'The most selfless man': Capt. Brian Wolnewitz of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue dies of cancer
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 44-year-old Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue captain died Tuesday after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer. Capt. Brian Wolnewitz died surrounded by family at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, his wife Julie announced on her Facebook page. He had entered hospice care at the hospital Monday.
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
Palm Beach County School Board Sued, Student Claims Teacher “Groomed” Her
Middle School Teacher Daniel Norment Was Arrested In May. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is facing a lawsuit from the family of a student who says she was “groomed” for years by teacher Daniel Norment, and later […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
getnews.info
Meet Bri’ niyah Carroll – Little Miss West Palm Beach US Nation 2022
Bri’niyah Carroll is the current Little Miss West Palm Beach US Nation 2022 titleholder. “Modeling is fun and it brings my creativity to light”, says Bri’niyah. The young girl has been modeling for the past 4 months. After casting for the Miss US Nation pageant earlier this year; Bri’niyah was thrilled to hear that she was selected to represent her city of West Palm Beach and advance to the Miss Florida US Nation pageant- which she will be competing for her state next year. In the meanwhile, she will be participating in upcoming Fashion Weeks and representing her city title in her community. Bri’niyah wants to help people to the point where she can inspire others. As a titleholder of the Miss US Nation pageant, she would like to break the stereotype of pageantry that all pageant queens need to look a certain way, or have a certain body type.
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
