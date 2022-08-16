ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair

SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
bocaratontribune.com

Life and fitness coach opens fitness and wellness studio designed to empower women

The next step for life, fitness and yoga coach Christina Mummaw was opening her own studio branded with the name of her new mission. Boca Chamber and Mayor Scott Singer cut the ribbon Aug. 16 to officially announce the grand opening of STRONG Wellness & Fitness Studio at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton. https://www.strongwellnessstudio.com/
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida

Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
getnews.info

Meet Bri’ niyah Carroll – Little Miss West Palm Beach US Nation 2022

Bri’niyah Carroll is the current Little Miss West Palm Beach US Nation 2022 titleholder. “Modeling is fun and it brings my creativity to light”, says Bri’niyah. The young girl has been modeling for the past 4 months. After casting for the Miss US Nation pageant earlier this year; Bri’niyah was thrilled to hear that she was selected to represent her city of West Palm Beach and advance to the Miss Florida US Nation pageant- which she will be competing for her state next year. In the meanwhile, she will be participating in upcoming Fashion Weeks and representing her city title in her community. Bri’niyah wants to help people to the point where she can inspire others. As a titleholder of the Miss US Nation pageant, she would like to break the stereotype of pageantry that all pageant queens need to look a certain way, or have a certain body type.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

