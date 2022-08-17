ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivo launches V25 and V25 Pro with 64MP OIS cameras and color-changing design

By Basil Kronfli
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

Vivo, the smartphone maker behind the excellent X80 Pro 5G is joining the ranks of Xiaomi's Poco and Realme in bringing optical image stabilization (OIS) to its midrange phones with its V25 and V25 Pro.

On top of adding OIS to its more affordable lines, Vivo's loaded up both phones' front cameras with eye autofocus, with the V25 getting a 50MP selfie camera, while the V25 Pro's is 32MP. The focus on selfies makes the V25 something of a successor to the V21 5G , though there's no front LED light for selfies this time around.

It isn't just Vivo's stabilization and auto-focusing cameras that are vying for your attention with the V25 series – the new phones feature designs that change colors. Shine a UV light on their back panels, and they darken significantly. This means you can easily stencil a pattern on, though it fades after a few minutes. We've spent some time with the V25 Pro, and you can see the effect in the images below.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZim5_0hKDHKiE00

Shine an ultraviolet light over the V25 or V25 Pro and you can temporarily stencil a design onto the phones
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMMlj_0hKDHKiE00

The V25 Pro once the UV light design has faded

We're really not sure what to make of the color-changing tech. It's a fun party trick if you just happen to have a UV light on you, but given how quickly the pattern fades, it'll likely be little more than a gimmick for most. Fortunately, though, even without the color-changing feature, the V25 and V25 Pro are good-looking phones.

While the V25 sports a flat front and back, the Pro variant is curvy, and both are premium-feeling glass-backed devices. The Pro's available in Surfing Blue and Starlight Black, while the vanilla V25 comes in Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold, and Diamond black.

The V25 Pro also benefits from flagship-like screen specs, including AMOLED display tech and a 120Hz refresh rate, and while the V25 charges at 44W, the Pro charges at a fast 66W. The Pro's highlights don't stop there – with MediaTek power inside, the Pro gets the mightier Dimensity 1300 chip, while the V25 gets a slightly less powerful Dimensity 900.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODttF_0hKDHKiE00

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfYQs_0hKDHKiE00

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xA79L_0hKDHKiE00

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7VHY_0hKDHKiE00

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgHqB_0hKDHKiE00

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

As for the cameras, both phones pack a similar setup around the back, with a 64MP main camera powered by a Samsung sensor featuring OIS and an f/1.9 aperture. There's also an 8MP OmniVision ultra-wide camera and a 2MP OmniVision macro camera. The phones can capture 4K video, and the vanilla V25 can also shoot 4K video from the front camera.

Vivo's added auto night-shooting, so when you capture photos at night, the phones fire up night mode even if you don't switch to it. It also promises superior night video too, taking advantage of the hybrid OIS and electronic stabilization system.

With pricing and availability to be confirmed, the Vivo V25 and V25 Pro aren't on sale just yet. But if your curiosity is piqued by these color-changing mobiles, check back in the coming weeks to see if the Pro, which we've got in for review, is one of the best camera phones of 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

