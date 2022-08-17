Related
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County 35, Marbury 17
Elmore County football tops Marbury to open Caldwell era. The Kyle Caldwell era officially begins with a win for the Elmore County football program.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka defense dominates Jeff Davis in opener
Wetumpka first-year head coach Bear Woods is known for his defense, and his 2022 Wetumpka football team is carrying on that identity as well. Wetumpka beat Jeff Davis, 27-10, in domination fashion on Friday night to open the season. The Indians defense allowed no points, forced five turnovers, and capped off the game with a defensive touchdown on an interception return.
Wetumpka Herald
AREA PROPANE NOW HIRING
AREA PROPANE NOW HIRING Full-Time GEmployee Competitive pay with sick days/ vacation/bonuses. Guaranteed 40 hours per week. HS Diploma/GED/ability to pass drug/alcohol test/ backgroundcheck/good MVR. Will train. Apply @ 1828 E South Street, Dadeville, AL 36853, 256-825-4700.
Wetumpka Herald
Letter: August is National Make-A-Will Month
If you are a senior citizen, do you need a will? If you own real estate the answer is yes. If you don’t, then the answer is you need to talk to a lawyer. Even if you don’t need a will, there are all sorts of things you probably do need, including a Power of Attorney and an Advance Directive.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 7. • Domestic violence was reported on...
Wetumpka Herald
Shades Valley spoils Stanhope Elmore opener with late touchdown
The Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short in their 2022 season opener. Shades Valley defeated Stanhope Elmore, 20-13, in Millbrook on Friday night. The Mustangs led by a point, 13-12, late in the fourth quarter but gave up a passing touchdown and two-point conversion with three minutes left in the game.
