Elkton business to open new facility and expand services with hyper-local focus

ELKTON — The former Conowingo Power building will soon be home to Proway, a new Elkton based business. Located at 203 N Bridge St. in downtown Elkton, the building sat vacant for years but has now been acquired by Proway’s founder, Ed Lineaweaver.

Lineaweaver has been an Elkton resident for 20 years and is the owner of Line Holdings Group, LHG Properties, and a current five year owner of a PuroClean franchise. In 2018, Lineaweaver bought the 14 acre business center on North Bridge street and named it the “LHG Business Center.”

The current building Lineaweaver uses for operation has 10,000 square feet of office space on top, and 10,000 square feet of warehouse space on the bottom. The office space is set up for 16 individual suites of 600 square feet that currently have 30 tenants occupying it. Lineaweaver occupies roughly 5,000 square feet of the building and with the renovation of the new location, he looks to move the majority of his operations out of the original location, and into 203 N Bridge St.

In August of 2021, Lineaweaver bought the 12,000 square foot Conowingo Power building and began renovations on the property so it can be home to a training facility, an office, a dispatch center, and headquarters for the company.

“Proway is going to start in the garage door business, but in the future like the next 3-5 years, we are going into whatever residential need based home service that is specific to trades like HVAC, plumbing, painting, roofing, etc.,” said Lineaweaver.

In 2002, Lineaweaver was an installation contractor for Sears where he would install appliances and garage doors. In 2008, Lineaweaver bought a Sears franchise where he would service Baltimore, Philadelphia, Salisbury, and Lancaster through 50 stores.

“If someone bought a garage door or a garage door opener from one of the 50 stores, we were contracted out to install it but we also advertised on our own for business outside of Sears,” said Lineaweaver.

Lineaweaver owned the Sears franchise for 12 years and has since been building his PuroClean franchise which he calls, “paramedics of property damage.”

“If you have a flood, fire, mold, whatever, then we would come in and do mitigation to stop the issue, and then we also do reconstruction as well,” said Lineaweaver.

Lineaweaver’s experience in home based service has granted him the knowledge and confidence he needs to begin Proway, but he is looking to take his new business a step further.

“I have a heart for Elkton and I want to make a big impact on the community,” said Lineaweaver. “I believe we will expand to bigger markets, but our hub will remain in Elkton and I believe for the next five years our workforce will come from Elkton.”

Lineaweaver also noted that his efforts to hire people for both Proway and PuroClean will be focused on hiring people and helping them achieve their personal life goals so both companies can better take care of customers.

“We want to set individual goals for people that come in and work so say you wanted to buy a house but you need good credit, we would work with you to build your credit,” said Lineaweaver. “We want to help people set their goals and accomplish them.”

To ensure that Proway and PuroClean meet Lineaweaver’s goal of taking care of their employees, Lineaweaver brought back Joe Ferdinando as a managing partner.

“I worked with Ed for five years in the garage door franchise then I left for a bit,” said Ferdinando. “It has always been a dream of ours to get more involved in helping employees manage their lives and find purpose and be an impact on their own community.”

Ferdinando is from Rising Sun and says that his main focus with the impact of Proway is also primarily in Elkton, but he also looks at how the company can impact Cecil County as a whole.

“We want to impact the local community which will then impact the state community and hopefully it moves on from there,” said Ferdiano.

Ferdinando left his job as a manufacturing sales representative, a job he said was great because of the pay and how well he performed, to work with Lineaweaver.

“The job came pretty easy for me but there was a miss when it came to connecting with the community,” said Ferdinando. “Some people might say I have a screw loose for leaving a great job to manage a business but I miss it and I miss working together with people and how one day you’re turning a wrench and the next you’re hiring someone. You get to do it all.”

Referring to a business partner like a marriage, Ferdinando noted that he specifically came back to work with Lineaweaver because the two of them are like brothers and compliment each other well in ways of setting goals, and accomplishing them.

“Ed is a big dreamer and always has great ideas which fits well with me because I am not much of a risk taker,” said Ferdinando. “So the two of us work well together because he pushes me to take chances and see opportunities that I wouldn’t see if I went out on my own.”

Lineaweaver plans to build the culture of Proway like a sports team, where employees are considered team members and managers are considered coaches. To go one step further, Lineaweaver plans for the company uniforms to replicate team uniforms.

“Our uniforms will have the employees name on the back – because they need to believe in the name on the back, but trust the name on the front,” said Lineaweaver. “Because that is our whole theme, a team, so we can coach people up.”

The grand opening of the new facility is projected for June 2023.

“This is fantastic news for the town of Elkton,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt. “Ed invests and cares for all of his people and I am pleased that he is bringing new opportunities to our town.”