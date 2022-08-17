ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract

(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
thebaycities.com

Law Enforcement Agencies across Marinette County take part in Tactical Training Sessions

After a string of mass shootings around the United States, there is a lot of talk about the importance of active shooter preparedness. That is why law enforcement officials from all branches of law enforcement in Marinette County, including the DNR, took part in two days of tactical training held at the vacant Garfield Elementary in Marinette. Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Callahan says, “law enforcement, since Columbine has gotten very good at the active shooter’s response to a certain aspect. We hammer home, stop the threat, stop the threat, but then we don’t have a lot of follow-on training after that.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street

(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation

GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI

