wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract
(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
WBAY Green Bay
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
wtaq.com
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
wtaq.com
Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
wtaq.com
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
thebaycities.com
Law Enforcement Agencies across Marinette County take part in Tactical Training Sessions
After a string of mass shootings around the United States, there is a lot of talk about the importance of active shooter preparedness. That is why law enforcement officials from all branches of law enforcement in Marinette County, including the DNR, took part in two days of tactical training held at the vacant Garfield Elementary in Marinette. Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Callahan says, “law enforcement, since Columbine has gotten very good at the active shooter’s response to a certain aspect. We hammer home, stop the threat, stop the threat, but then we don’t have a lot of follow-on training after that.”
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
wtaq.com
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
wtaq.com
Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
wtaq.com
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
wtaq.com
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
gbnewsnetwork.com
City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street
(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation
GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Stealing Gas from Pumps Around Brown County
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she was caught stealing gas for the past year and a half. A total of 22 drive-offs were reported at various gas stations around Brown County, with all of the gas stations reporting the same thing. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old...
