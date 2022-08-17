ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six receive St. Paul scholarships

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
The St. Paul School Foundation has awarded its 2022 annual scholarships to six area high school graduates. Each student received $2,000 in financial assistance for their first year of college.

The recipients, their high schools, and the schools they plan to attend are:

Morgan Kincaid, West Branch High School, Kent State University.

Caledonia Joing, South Range High School, Oberlin College.

Juan Marin, Salem High School, Youngstown State University.

Alexandria Murray, Salem High School, Kent State University.

Julia Yuhanick, Salem High School, Youngstown State University.

Bailey Staudt, Salem High School, Walsh University.

The scholarships are available to high school seniors who graduated from St. Paul School in Salem. Awards are based on grade-point average, parish involvement, two letters of recommendation, and an essay that describes educational and career plans and the impact of a St. Paul School Catholic elementary education on an applicant’s academic achievement.

Since establishing the scholarship in 1995, the foundation has awarded $123,450 to 141 St. Paul School graduates.

The St. Paul School Foundation, established in 1990, is dedicated to preserving and enhancing Catholic education by supporting the academic programs, students, staff, and facilities of St. Paul School. To date the foundation has contributed more than $1.4 million to the school.

