Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Mom Delivers 2 Sets of Identical Twins After Being Surprised by Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'I Feel Amazing!'
A Massachusetts mom is celebrating the arrival of her children — quadruplets in the form of two sets of identical twins — on Thursday. "The babies decided to make their entrance to the world sooner than expected," mom Ashley Ness, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel amazing!" All...
Christina Haack Shares Glimpse of Family Life in Tennessee Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle: Photos
A weekend to remember! Christina Hall (née Haack) showed off what she and her family are getting up to in the country after moving to Tennessee. “Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!” the HGTV star, 38, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, July 23. In the clip, the Wellness Remodel author was joined by husband Joshua Hall, daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2.
Couple in 'Complete Shock' Over Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'There's No Words' for the 'Sibling Love'
A Texas couple expecting to have their fourth — and final — child this summer instead welcomed four new babies into their family. Gaby Hagler, 39, told Good Morning America that she and her husband Patrick, 50, first found out they were expecting quadruplets when she went for a 12-week ultrasound.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
This mom of 12 has been pregnant during 16 of the last 19 years
It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Mom Outraged After Mother-in-Law Calls Her ‘Gentle, Sensitive’ 10-Year-Old Son ‘Spoiled Brat’
One mom on Mumsnet was outraged after her mother-in-law called her "gentle" and "sensitive" 10-year-old son a "spoiled brat." "My mother-in-law, who I get on very well with and is a fab grandma, has seriously pissed me off," the anonymous mom wrote on the parenting forum. "But as it is an almost one-off, I feel like I should let it slide."
Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked
The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
