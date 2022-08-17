ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
D-backs seek reset after Cards' late eruption

PHOENIX -- After playing well against the Giants in a four-game series in the Bay Area last week, winning the final two, the D-backs felt good about where they stood heading home to face the Cardinals. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a warning before they left San Francisco, though: It...
Phils show mettle, split DH vs. 1st-place Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday just became more interesting for the Phillies. They beat the Mets in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1, to maintain their lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card. It followed an 8-2 loss in Game 1, which began with a Mets fan inexplicably throwing out a first pitch, and a 7-2 loss in Friday’s series opener. The Phillies are 5-13 this season against New York, which has caused serious hand wringing among Phillies fans wondering if their team can beat the best teams in the National League.
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
Young A's lead 'all-around team effort' in walk-off victory

OAKLAND -- At the onset of a youth movement, the A’s don’t have a prototypical “star” they can turn to in key moments. Recently called up No. 1 prospect Shea Langeliers could emerge as one in the future. For now, they must play clean and fundamentally sound baseball to win games.
Resilient Braves walk off in 11th amid pivotal homestand

ATLANTA -- How have the defending World Series champions responded to winning five of the first six games of a seven-game homestand that brought the Mets and Astros to town?. “It’s been a good homestand,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “We’ve been playing good baseball and most importantly, we’ve been making fun of each other and cracking jokes with each other.”
Mets buoyed by traveling support in DH split

PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in the 60-year history of their rivalry with the Phillies -- and it was on full display before the first pitch was even thrown in Saturday's doubleheader. Well, the first real pitch anyway. That’s because...
May electric in return from Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers already had what was quite arguably the best starting rotation in baseball this year. Dustin May’s electric 2022 debut on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium -- 476 days since his last Major League start -- proved that even the best can get better. In...
The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded

Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss

CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
This reliever is the Twins' 'fireman' this season

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Here’s a fact of life about pitching out of a Major League bullpen when you’re not the closer: You’re almost never one of the more recognizable players on the team, and people only really notice you when you mess up and cost your team the game.
Breslow breaks down Cubs' arm acquisitions

This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Craig Breslow, an assistant general manager for the Cubs and one of the leading voices within the organization’s pitching infrastructure as the vice president of pitching, joined the ballclub on its recent trip to Washington, D.C. Before one of Chicago’s games against the Nationals, he chatted with reporters about a number of topics.
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700

PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
Lange's dangerous curves provide sweet relief

DETROIT -- For Alex Lange﻿, Saturday’s task was to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with a one-run lead in the seventh inning. For Lange's mindset, it had to be the same situation he has faced for most of the season. “Two more hitters I’ve got to get...
'We're here': Blue Jays leave Yanks fuming in series win

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole walked to the mound for the fifth inning Saturday, having not allowed the Blue Jays to muster as much as a hit. Twenty minutes later, he was punching the roof of the Yankees’ dugout with both fists, cursing a New York sky that feels like it’s falling.
Angels GM breaks down state of franchise

DETROIT -- The Angels started out their 10-game road trip through Detroit, Tampa Bay and Toronto with some good news, as superstar ﻿Mike Trout﻿ was reinstated from the injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers. General manager Perry Minasian said he woke up with...
Detmers missing his 'best stuff' in loss

DETROIT -- Angels rookie left-hander ﻿Reid Detmers﻿ had been rolling since his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June. Detmers headed into his start against the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six outings but couldn’t keep that momentum going with a rough showing on Saturday. Detmers allowed four runs on a career-high 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings during a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park. Detmers, who fell to 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 starts this year, had not allowed more than six hits in any of his previous 23 career outings.
Zimmer 'going to make the best' of shot in CF

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe Bradley Zimmer will have a Phillies moment. They happen every year in pennant races. Somebody out of nowhere joins a team in August...
'He's got primal power': Suárez stars vs. A's

OAKLAND -- The Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate on Friday night. Each one of them walked away with at least one hit. That's a pretty decent winning formula. The last time the Mariners did that was over a decade ago, on May 23, 2011. And it may serve as the latest example of Seattle's offense fully kicking into high gear, the Mariners putting up double-digit runs for the second consecutive game in Friday night's 10-2 rout of the A's.
