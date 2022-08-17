ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

lakeexpo.com

821 Winn Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Great lakefront condo with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing view in the heart of Osage Beach! Top floor but only 12 steps to your unit! This large 2bed/2bath condo has a great layout and nice living space. The second you walk in you'll notice the great natural light coming in from the sky lights, large stone fireplace and you have an amazing lakeview of the Grand Glaize 1MM! Peaceful setting as you can relax and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck. Master suite also has deck access, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. Refreshing resort like atmosphere with a lakeside pool and large pool deck, playground, beach area, swim platform in the lake to swim to/jump off of, kayaks, water toys, you name it! Even comes with a boat slip just steps away from your unit that also has a lift and dock locker! Incredible location by land and water with many fun things nearby and even boat rentals if you don't have a boat yet! Don't miss out on this TURN-KEY opportunity!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
939theeagle.com

Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening

Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Man Injured in Henry County Crash

A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sinkhole opens up on side of roadway in Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo.– Emergency responders were called to investigate a peculiar sight in front of a landscaping company’s property— a 24-foot-deep sinkhole. The sinkhole is located on 606 State Road TT. Emergency responders and MoDOT engineers responded to survey the sinkhole, determining the hole was 18 feet deep at the shallowest point and 24 feet […]
