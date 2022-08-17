ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 3

Related
North Carolina Health News

What does ‘back to normal’ mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?

Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what “normal” used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

Trusted community messengers, data key in North Carolina’s journey to vaccine equity

On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, one and a half years later, more than 16.9 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccinations dashboard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
North Carolina Health News

A new clinic to meet WNC Latinos’ medical, mental and social health needs

In far western Macon County, U.S. 441 branches off and descends into downtown Franklin. Just before the interchange, a massive single-story beige and gray building sits empty on the east side of the rushing road. But on a sunny Friday morning in July, it wasn’t so. A pair of stray dogs meandered around the property’s three acres, while dozens of visitors carted in coffee, donuts, parfaits and plants.
MACON COUNTY, NC
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
871
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy