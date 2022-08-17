Read full article on original website
What does ‘back to normal’ mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?
Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what “normal” used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
Medicaid patients and county workers brace for the end of the COVID public health emergency
When the pandemic hit, Rachel got sick with COVID-19. Like millions of others across the country, the rural eastern North Carolina resident lost her job. Though it was a blow to her income, it meant she was eligible for something she hadn’t been before: Medicaid, the federal and state-funded insurance program for low-income people.
Trusted community messengers, data key in North Carolina’s journey to vaccine equity
On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, one and a half years later, more than 16.9 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccinations dashboard.
Charlotte promotes transportation safety for bicyclists and pedestrians
For the past five years, there has been an increase in the total bicyclist and pedestrian deaths in North Carolina, a trend that has caused organizations such as BikeWalkNC to provide free training to promote better transportation safety. In 2015, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported 3,053 pedestrian accidents....
Why are so many pregnant women heading to the emergency department?
More pregnant women are arriving in emergency departments seeking care in recent years. That trend was revealed in a recent review of data from between 2016 and 2020 showing that 10 percent of emergency department visits among women of reproductive age were pregnancy-related. That’s more than twice the proportion of...
A new clinic to meet WNC Latinos’ medical, mental and social health needs
In far western Macon County, U.S. 441 branches off and descends into downtown Franklin. Just before the interchange, a massive single-story beige and gray building sits empty on the east side of the rushing road. But on a sunny Friday morning in July, it wasn’t so. A pair of stray dogs meandered around the property’s three acres, while dozens of visitors carted in coffee, donuts, parfaits and plants.
Youth mental health crisis is “the next wave of the pandemic,” Duke psychiatrist says
More than $110 billion has been awarded to North Carolina in federal aid to help battle COVID-19 as wave after wave of variants spread illness and disruption — even for President Joe Biden, who now has to isolate at the White House after testing positive for the virus. As...
