Pet Advocacy Network Executive Vice President Robert Likins:. “The Pet Advocacy Network welcomes the court’s decision on Earth Justice’s motion for summary judgment. Although we recognize that this is just one step in the process, we are very pleased with the court’s decision. Hawaii’s near-shore fishery is likely the best managed in the world, and we have always believed that we would prevail on the facts of the case if we could endure the delays and expenses thrown at us by parties that oppose a fishery in any form. The fishers and their families who rely on fish collecting for a living have struggled since Hawaii prohibited aquarium fishing in 2017, and we will continue to campaign to resuscitate the aquarium fisheries and reinstate the fishers’ licenses. We hope that soon these fishers will be able to responsibly gather a sustainable amount of these limited species so that they may earn a living and contribute to the vitality of the local economy.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO