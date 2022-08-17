ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NaturVet Evolves with New Line of Holistic Dog Supplements

(PRESS RELEASE) TEMECULA, CA – After 25 years of providing a superior quality of life to pets and pet parents all over the world, NaturVet has released Evolutions, a new line of premium dog supplements that promote joint health, skin and coat health, digestive health, and a natural sense of calm using only clean, veterinarian-approved ingredients.
NaturVet Rolls Out Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Dog Supplements

(PRESS RELEASE) TEMECULA, CA – After 25 years of providing a superior quality of life to pets and pet parents all over the world, NaturVet has released Evolutions Full Spectrum Hemp products, a new line of premium dog supplements that promote a natural sense of calm, joint health, and support for aches and discomfort.
Pet Releaf Launches Line of CBD Dog Grooming Products

(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER — Pet Releaf, the industry’s first and leading plant-based pet health brand, is announcing a brand-new line of grooming products ahead of SuperZoo, North America’s largest pet retailer event. Formulated by its expert veterinary staff, the new collection includes four plant-powered shampoos and conditioners.
Statement from Pet Advocacy Network on Positive Court Ruling for the Hawaii Aquarium Fishery

Pet Advocacy Network Executive Vice President Robert Likins:. “The Pet Advocacy Network welcomes the court’s decision on Earth Justice’s motion for summary judgment. Although we recognize that this is just one step in the process, we are very pleased with the court’s decision. Hawaii’s near-shore fishery is likely the best managed in the world, and we have always believed that we would prevail on the facts of the case if we could endure the delays and expenses thrown at us by parties that oppose a fishery in any form. The fishers and their families who rely on fish collecting for a living have struggled since Hawaii prohibited aquarium fishing in 2017, and we will continue to campaign to resuscitate the aquarium fisheries and reinstate the fishers’ licenses. We hope that soon these fishers will be able to responsibly gather a sustainable amount of these limited species so that they may earn a living and contribute to the vitality of the local economy.”
5 Leading Pet Food Brands Sign Sustainable Packaging Pledge

(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – More than 300 million pounds of flexible plastic packaging is created in North America by the companion pet industry each year, impacting around 67% of households that own pets across the United States. Unfortunately, 99% of multi-laminate packaging used for most pet food and treats currently used in North America does not have a sustainable end-of-life solution. While other industries like food and beverage are advancing quickly toward scalable sustainable solutions, the pet industry has faced challenges.
Pet Paradise Opens 50th Location

(PRESS RELEASE) CEDAR PARK, TX — Pet Paradise, a comprehensive pet care, health and wellness provider, is growing rapidly across the country as it celebrates the opening of its milestone 50th location today, Thur., Aug. 18. The Florida-based pet health care provider has seen tremendous expansion and success since its founding 20 years ago.
Put These 80+ Products on Your SuperZoo Shopping List!

In the July-August issue of PETS+, we featured more than 80 products that you should definitely check out if you’re attending SuperZoo — or even if you’re not, as who doesn’t love to do a little online shopping? Plus, retailers from across the country shared products that are hot sellers for them.
Stella & Chewy’s Launches First National Campaign

(PRESS RELEASE) OAK CREEK, WI — Stella & Chewy’s, the category leader in the raw pet food space, announced that it is launching the brand’s first-ever national ad campaign, “All You Need Is Raw.” The new creative embodies the raw, unfiltered love pet parents have for their pets and how food, especially raw and natural food, plays a key role in how pet parents show their love.
