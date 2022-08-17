Back-to-School: Electronics Every College Student Should Have
Sending your student off to college this year?
Make sure they don’t leave without these electronics!
- Wireless Headphones
- Those trips around campus can feel a lot longer without their favorite tunes.
- Alarm clock
- Yes, phones have their own alarm clocks, but you don’t want them to miss their first class because it wasn’t charged!
- Portable Hard Drive
- Trust me, they’ll need a lot of storage space for all those assignments.
- Lamp
- Late night study sessions are best when they don’t have to wake their roommate with the overhead lights.
- Printer
- Sure, the library has them, but how convent is it to have it right in the room.
- Roku
- This allows them to have access to all their favorite shows in between all that studying.
- Apple AirTags
- Let’s be honest. Things often go missing on college campuses. Here’s a good way to make sure they can track their most valuable items.
