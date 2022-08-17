ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's...
Agriculture Online

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy: U.N. must ensure security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks on Thursday with visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations must ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces. He said he and Guterres, meeting in the western city of...
Agriculture Online

U.N. chief says 'spirit of compromise' needed over Ukraine grain initiative

LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to show a "spirit of compromise" and ensure the continued success of a U.N. brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports. Guterres said after talks in the...
Agriculture Online

Russian Foreign Ministry says U.N. proposal to demilitarise Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'unacceptable'

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed a proposal by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said the proposals were "unacceptable". The Zaporizhzhia...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

ANKARA/KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 27. The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are...
Agriculture Online

UN chief urges more effort to ensure access to Ukrainian grain

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was still much more to do to ensure full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilisers after a U.N.-brokered food export deal. At a briefing in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, Guterres...
Agriculture Online

Russia to send test shipment of wheat to Vietnam

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia will send a trial shipment of wheat to Vietnam in September or October as it aims to resume active supplies to the country, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday. Vietnam slashed purchases of the grain from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in...
Agriculture Online

Next 10 grain ships get set to leave Ukraine's sea ports

A further ten cargo ships are being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports and being prepared for shipment under a food export agreement brokered last month, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black...
