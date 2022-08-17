Read full article on original website
OUR VOICES: When Renters Become Voters
As we move toward Midterm elections, and continue to struggle with evictions and rent increases mostly based on greed and not need, it appears a good time to once again make the connection between those who vote and the quality of life, or the lack thereof, for so many. Consider the following fact. Forty nine percent of the residents of San Diego County and its cities are renters. While new construction continues to grow with more highrise apartments and condos, and the homeless rate continues to increase, the average person will not be able to afford to live in one of these new structures.
Mexican Drought Spurs a South Texas Water Crisis
Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two bi-national reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just nine percent full. Nearby communities are scrambling to extend water intakes and install...
MY TRUTH: Worthy of Celebrating
This is a significant time in my life and while there has been much to celebrate, there have been some tumultuous times, as well. During the past decade there have been births and deaths, joy and pain, love and happiness. Which brings me to my truth. Ten years ago, I...
