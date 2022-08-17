As we move toward Midterm elections, and continue to struggle with evictions and rent increases mostly based on greed and not need, it appears a good time to once again make the connection between those who vote and the quality of life, or the lack thereof, for so many. Consider the following fact. Forty nine percent of the residents of San Diego County and its cities are renters. While new construction continues to grow with more highrise apartments and condos, and the homeless rate continues to increase, the average person will not be able to afford to live in one of these new structures.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO