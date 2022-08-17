ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckahoe, VA

Sader joins COMPASS

Sader joins COMPASS

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Sherone Sader has joined the organization as a resource development assistant. Sader will provide support in developing and managing the region's budget of federally funded transportation projects,...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Hospitals struggle with lack of long-term care options (Video)

Hospitals across Washington continue to struggle with capacity issues, and in some cases struggle to get beds to patients in need. It's an issue they've been dealing with for months and without much outside help, hospitals are now working on ways to address these issues themselves. "We're in an unprecedented time, you know COVID caused a lot of people to ...
WASHINGTON STATE
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 86,102 acres - nearly 135 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

3 things to know this morning -- August 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new "Leading Idaho" waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Dept. of Labor report: Idaho needs more entry-level homes

It's obvious by now that runaway prices for housing is an issue for labor when housing becomes too expensive. If workers can't afford to live near available jobs, the negative effects on the ability to hire can harm local business. The Idaho Department of Labor (DOL) published a report...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
KANSAS STATE

