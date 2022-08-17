ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. Posted in:. Places:. 23:05. 23:05. 22:18. 22:02. Senior Bowl director compares this Boise State safety to member of...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 86,102 acres - nearly 135 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho's July unemployment rate shows slight increase to 2.6%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in July, up 0.1 percentage points from June. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 3,938 people (0.4%) to 952,500. Labor force participation increased by 0.1 percentage points...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
spotonidaho.com

Sader joins COMPASS

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Sherone Sader has joined the organization as a resource development assistant. Sader will provide support in developing and managing the region's budget of federally funded transportation projects,...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

3 things to know this morning -- August 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new "Leading Idaho" waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy