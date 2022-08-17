Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. Posted in:. Places:. 23:05. 23:05. 22:18. 22:02. Senior Bowl director compares this Boise State safety to member of...
spotonidaho.com
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 86,102 acres - nearly 135 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
spotonidaho.com
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Geballe, Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech, CNN Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonidaho.com
Idaho's July unemployment rate shows slight increase to 2.6%
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in July, up 0.1 percentage points from June. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 3,938 people (0.4%) to 952,500. Labor force participation increased by 0.1 percentage points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Sader joins COMPASS
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Sherone Sader has joined the organization as a resource development assistant. Sader will provide support in developing and managing the region's budget of federally funded transportation projects,...
spotonidaho.com
3 things to know this morning -- August 18, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new "Leading Idaho" waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state...
spotonidaho.com
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
Comments / 0