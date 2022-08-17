ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

MyChesCo

Essential Utilities Appoints Kimberly Joyce Corporate Secretary

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities. As corporate secretary, Joyce adds critical responsibilities associated with the Essential board of directors, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, and the company’s legal...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Experity Ventures Ranks #682 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Inc. Magazine this week revealed that Experity Ventures is # 682 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Microsoft, Facebook, Under Armour, Patagonia, Chobani and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Announces Two VP-level Promotions

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company announced two VP-level promotions. Jacquelyn Meehan will assume the role of Vice President, Director of Trust Administration, and John Thomas will serve as Vice President, Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager. “We are incredibly proud of both Jackie and John and their continued...
HAVERFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Dorman Introduces New Solutions Catalog to Help Counter Representatives, Service Professionals Find the Parts They Need Faster

COLMAR, PA — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) this week announced the launch of a new digital and print publication, the New Solutions Catalog, which is designed to help auto part counter representatives and repair shop service writers be more aware of Dorman’s latest aftermarket-first products and growing category breadth.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Secretary Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Philadelphia Region

MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined local officials yesterday to highlight the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) at an event reopening and renaming of the Hulmeville Avenue bridge in Middletown Township and Penndel and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks Country.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Hires Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President & Institutional Portfolio Manager

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company recently introduced Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President and Institutional Portfolio Manager. Kirkpatrick joins Haverford with more than 30 years of experience in the investment management industry. In her new role at Haverford, Kirkpatrick will develop and foster relationships with institutions and nonprofit organizations and manage their investment portfolios.
HAVERFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Rep. Dean Discusses Small Business Challenges with Local Black Business Owners

HATBORO, PA — Representative Madeleine Dean (PA-04) visited Nutz About Popcorn in Hatboro on Tuesday, August 16, for a roundtable with local Black Pennsylvania small business owners to discuss the challenges they continue to encounter in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices event was in recognition of Black Business Month, highlighting the efforts of Black small business owners in the area.
HATBORO, PA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Invites Public to Inflation Reduction Act Telephone Town Hall on August 25

WEST CHESTER, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced the details of her upcoming Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Telephone Town Hall scheduled for next Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. Houlahan organized the event following the legislation being signed into law by President Biden earlier this week. She will be joined by several expert panelists.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Announce 2022 Project Innovation Grant Recipients

PHILADELPHIA, PA — NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation recently announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation  2022  grants. The winning organizations feature programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and empowerment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

New Research Reveals Hiring Trends for Non-Instructional Education Employees

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of The Longitudinal Recruiting and Hiring Landscape for Non-Instructional Education Employees. Developed by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute, the research brief provides recent trends on the non-instructional labor shortage, offers insights on the root causes of the current situation, and outlines recommendations to minimize the number of open positions and ensure that the most qualified candidates are being hired.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Mental Health Fair at Chester County Library

EXTON, PA — Recognizing the frustrations in access to mental health care and the lack of information about what resources were available, Pennsylvania State Representative Kristine Howard began holding the Mental Health Fair in 2021. She noticed the urgent need for mental health resources and education, which had only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people were turning to her office for help finding care for their loved ones, and it was a natural decision to hold a Mental Health Fair to help inform the public about what resources were available.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Social Security Announces 12 More Compassionate Allowances Conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome – Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Shusterman Announces State Funding for Valley Forge Park

HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced the award of $150,000 in state funding for Historic Philadelphia Inc., which will allow for programming to continue in Valley Forge Park. Every $1 spent on tourism brings $3 into Pennsylvania and its economy, said Shusterman, who serves on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

