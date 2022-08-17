Read full article on original website
Related
Essential Utilities Appoints Kimberly Joyce Corporate Secretary
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities. As corporate secretary, Joyce adds critical responsibilities associated with the Essential board of directors, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, and the company’s legal...
Experity Ventures Ranks #682 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Inc. Magazine this week revealed that Experity Ventures is # 682 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Microsoft, Facebook, Under Armour, Patagonia, Chobani and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Haverford Trust Announces Two VP-level Promotions
RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company announced two VP-level promotions. Jacquelyn Meehan will assume the role of Vice President, Director of Trust Administration, and John Thomas will serve as Vice President, Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager. “We are incredibly proud of both Jackie and John and their continued...
Dorman Introduces New Solutions Catalog to Help Counter Representatives, Service Professionals Find the Parts They Need Faster
COLMAR, PA — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) this week announced the launch of a new digital and print publication, the New Solutions Catalog, which is designed to help auto part counter representatives and repair shop service writers be more aware of Dorman’s latest aftermarket-first products and growing category breadth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge Consulting Recognized on CRN Fast Growth 150 List
WAYNE, PA — Judge Consulting has been named to the Fast Growth 150 (FG150) for the first time by CRN – a premier reseller media company that ranks solution providers by their two-year growth rates. Facing many challenges over the past two years, solution providers have had to...
Secretary Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Philadelphia Region
MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined local officials yesterday to highlight the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) at an event reopening and renaming of the Hulmeville Avenue bridge in Middletown Township and Penndel and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks Country.
Haverford Trust Hires Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President & Institutional Portfolio Manager
RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company recently introduced Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President and Institutional Portfolio Manager. Kirkpatrick joins Haverford with more than 30 years of experience in the investment management industry. In her new role at Haverford, Kirkpatrick will develop and foster relationships with institutions and nonprofit organizations and manage their investment portfolios.
Rep. Dean Discusses Small Business Challenges with Local Black Business Owners
HATBORO, PA — Representative Madeleine Dean (PA-04) visited Nutz About Popcorn in Hatboro on Tuesday, August 16, for a roundtable with local Black Pennsylvania small business owners to discuss the challenges they continue to encounter in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices event was in recognition of Black Business Month, highlighting the efforts of Black small business owners in the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Houlahan Invites Public to Inflation Reduction Act Telephone Town Hall on August 25
WEST CHESTER, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced the details of her upcoming Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Telephone Town Hall scheduled for next Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. Houlahan organized the event following the legislation being signed into law by President Biden earlier this week. She will be joined by several expert panelists.
NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Announce 2022 Project Innovation Grant Recipients
PHILADELPHIA, PA — NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation recently announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation 2022 grants. The winning organizations feature programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and empowerment.
PA Department of Aging Announces Formation of the Financial Abuse Specialist Team
HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Aging this week announced the formation of a dedicated investigative unit to support Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in probing complex financial exploitation cases and obtaining justice for older Pennsylvanians. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an...
New Research Reveals Hiring Trends for Non-Instructional Education Employees
MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of The Longitudinal Recruiting and Hiring Landscape for Non-Instructional Education Employees. Developed by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute, the research brief provides recent trends on the non-instructional labor shortage, offers insights on the root causes of the current situation, and outlines recommendations to minimize the number of open positions and ensure that the most qualified candidates are being hired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
Lancaster County Project Spark Receives $94,000 Grant From Commonwealth
LANCASTER, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for...
Mental Health Fair at Chester County Library
EXTON, PA — Recognizing the frustrations in access to mental health care and the lack of information about what resources were available, Pennsylvania State Representative Kristine Howard began holding the Mental Health Fair in 2021. She noticed the urgent need for mental health resources and education, which had only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people were turning to her office for help finding care for their loved ones, and it was a natural decision to hold a Mental Health Fair to help inform the public about what resources were available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
Have Your Say in West Chester’s Open-Air Marketplace: Take the Survey!
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Borough and Traffic Planning Design, Inc. want your input!. West Chester is looking for feedback on the Gay Steet open-air marketplace. If you’ve visited it recently and have any thoughts about what could be improved, they want to hear them!. The goal...
Social Security Announces 12 More Compassionate Allowances Conditions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome – Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma.
Shusterman Announces State Funding for Valley Forge Park
HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced the award of $150,000 in state funding for Historic Philadelphia Inc., which will allow for programming to continue in Valley Forge Park. Every $1 spent on tourism brings $3 into Pennsylvania and its economy, said Shusterman, who serves on the...
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0