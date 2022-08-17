Read full article on original website
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
Wilmington Police Charge Two Suspects in 2016 Murder
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police Cold Case Unit investigation has resulted in charges against two men in connection with a 2016 murder. On May 7, 2016, at approximately 6:22 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West Third Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 34-year-old Terrance Kinard, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
Smash-and-Grab Theft at Haverford Dog Park: Police Search for Suspects
HAVERFORD, PA — Haverford Township Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred at the Haverford Dog Park on July 17, 2022. The victim reported that she parked her car at 6:30 PM and returned at 7:20 PM to find the window smashed and her credit cards missing. On...
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
Police Arrest Newark Man for Carrying Loaded Gun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 12 at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of A and Chapel Streets when they made contact with 26-year-old David King. King was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 33.8 grams of marijuana.
Oxford Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Steal Police Officer’s Gun
WEST CHESTER, PA — Wednesday, August 17th, was a typical day on the job for the West Chester Police Department until officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of W. Chestnut St for an unconscious female. When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with Paige Lafferty, a...
Street Signs Stolen in Chester County: State Police Investigating
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating the theft of multiple street signs from Election Road in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. The incident was reported on August 5, 2022, and the road signs have a declared value of $500.00. If you have...
Philadelphia Police Are Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson. She was last seen on Sunday, August 14th in the area of 1500 Arch Street. Kahnika is 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides.
New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. On August 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 300 block of West 7th Street. Police attempted to make contact with 21-year-old Byeer Cherry of New Castle. Cherry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 18 grams of marijuana.
PA State Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lower Oxford
LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The victim, a 28-year-old male from Quarryville, reported that the catalytic converter from his 2013 GMC Savana was stolen from the vehicle while it was parked on Lancaster Pike. The incident occur on August 15, 2022. The stated value of the catalytic converter is $400.
Police Investigating Theft of Two UTVs in Lower Moreland Township
LOWER MORELAND TWP, PA — The Lower Moreland Township Police Department is investigating the theft of two UTVs that occurred overnight between August 14 and August 15. The UTVs were stolen from an enclosed utility storage tent on the property of a residence not far from Byberry Road and Pine Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County. It is believed that the UTVs were pushed to a staged towing vehicle parked on Byberry Road near Hillcroft Road. The pictured UTVs are a 2020 Kawasaki KRF 1000 AL bearing Pennsylvania registration XD166 and VIN: JKARFCA13LB501420; and a 2019 Artic C WC Trail bearing Pennsylvania registration 4L420 and VIN:u-19MP2«1 250286.
New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
Police Ask for Help Finding Man with Traumatic Brain Injury
QUAKERTOWN, PA — The Quakertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Adam Smith. Smith, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown, Bucks County on August 11, 2022, at 2:41 PM. He was last seen wearing a green button-down shirt or black shirt and green or tan shorts.
Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
Tree Vandalism: West Chester Police Department Investigates
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street on August 14, 2022. According to authorities, a resident reported that at 2:10 AM, an unknown person was walking in the block and damaged a newly planted tree. The tree was valued at $2,000.00.
Delaware Man Arrested for Attempted Fraud and Gun Possession in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Parkesburg Police say that on August 9th, 2022, they arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Capel of Dover, Delaware, with Forgery and related criminal offenses after he attempted to defraud Fulton Bank at 100 West First Avenue out of thousands of dollars. Officers also removed a loaded...
Wanted Man Arrested While Carrying Loaded Handgun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 3:53 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 4th Street when they observed 20-year-old Tahlir Wright. Police were aware that Wright had an outstanding capias for his arrest and took him into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 64 grams of marijuana.
