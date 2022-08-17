UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage.

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO