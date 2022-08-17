ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

MyChesCo

Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Charge Two Suspects in 2016 Murder

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police Cold Case Unit investigation has resulted in charges against two men in connection with a 2016 murder. On May 7, 2016, at approximately 6:22 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West Third Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 34-year-old Terrance Kinard, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Woman Shot On Tuesday Has Succumbed To Her Injuries

The 37-year-old woman that was shot last Tuesday in Wilmington has succumbed to her injuries police announced Friday. Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police said they located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Newark Man for Carrying Loaded Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 12 at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of A and Chapel Streets when they made contact with 26-year-old David King. King was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 33.8 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday

Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE
MyChesCo

New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. On August 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 300 block of West 7th Street. Police attempted to make contact with 21-year-old Byeer Cherry of New Castle. Cherry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 18 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage. 
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lower Oxford

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The victim, a 28-year-old male from Quarryville, reported that the catalytic converter from his 2013 GMC Savana was stolen from the vehicle while it was parked on Lancaster Pike. The incident occur on August 15, 2022. The stated value of the catalytic converter is $400.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home

PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
PARKESBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Tree Vandalism: West Chester Police Department Investigates

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street on August 14, 2022. According to authorities, a resident reported that at 2:10 AM, an unknown person was walking in the block and damaged a newly planted tree. The tree was valued at $2,000.00.
WEST CHESTER, PA
West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mychesco.com/

