Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
Wilmington Police Charge Two Suspects in 2016 Murder
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police Cold Case Unit investigation has resulted in charges against two men in connection with a 2016 murder. On May 7, 2016, at approximately 6:22 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West Third Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 34-year-old Terrance Kinard, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
Woman Shot On Tuesday Has Succumbed To Her Injuries
The 37-year-old woman that was shot last Tuesday in Wilmington has succumbed to her injuries police announced Friday. Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police said they located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a...
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
Police Arrest Newark Man for Carrying Loaded Gun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 12 at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of A and Chapel Streets when they made contact with 26-year-old David King. King was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 33.8 grams of marijuana.
Police: 8 people involved in fight that erupted into shooting on street in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - A fight turned shooting left one person injured in Chinatown Saturday morning. Police say two men were walking down 10th Street around 5 a.m. when they got into an altercation with five other men and a woman. One of the five men reportedly fired multiple shots hitting one...
2 injured after crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A crash on Broad Street left two people injured early Saturday morning.
DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday
Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
6 injured, person ejected after car racing on Broad Street crashes into SUV, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes unfolded on Broad Street after a two-car race turned tragic Saturday morning. Police say two cars were racing down Broad Street around 3 a.m. when one car collided with an SUV. Six people were injured, with one person being ejected from a vehicle, according to police....
Smash-and-Grab Theft at Haverford Dog Park: Police Search for Suspects
HAVERFORD, PA — Haverford Township Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred at the Haverford Dog Park on July 17, 2022. The victim reported that she parked her car at 6:30 PM and returned at 7:20 PM to find the window smashed and her credit cards missing. On...
New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. On August 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 300 block of West 7th Street. Police attempted to make contact with 21-year-old Byeer Cherry of New Castle. Cherry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 18 grams of marijuana.
Street Signs Stolen in Chester County: State Police Investigating
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating the theft of multiple street signs from Election Road in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. The incident was reported on August 5, 2022, and the road signs have a declared value of $500.00. If you have...
Police need help identifying suspect wanted in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help identifying a man. They say he fired shots on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street on Aug. 2 before running from the scene.No one was injured but officials say cars and homes were struck by bullets.Contact Philadelphia police if you have any information.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage.
Man found dead in car in Germantown, 21-year-old shooting victim questioned as person of interest
Investigators are questioning a 21-year-old shooting victim who showed up a short time later at Temple University Hospital.
PA State Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lower Oxford
LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The victim, a 28-year-old male from Quarryville, reported that the catalytic converter from his 2013 GMC Savana was stolen from the vehicle while it was parked on Lancaster Pike. The incident occur on August 15, 2022. The stated value of the catalytic converter is $400.
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
Tree Vandalism: West Chester Police Department Investigates
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street on August 14, 2022. According to authorities, a resident reported that at 2:10 AM, an unknown person was walking in the block and damaged a newly planted tree. The tree was valued at $2,000.00.
