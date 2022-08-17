Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
The Subway Series Still WorksIBWAANew York City, NY
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
Complex
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors
Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
Why Megan Fox Fans Think She And Machine Gun Kelly Have Broken Up
Some fans are convinced that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have ended their engagement.
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the […]
PETS・
TMZ.com
Chris Brown Says His Fan Photo Shoots Are Repairing Artist And Fan Relations
Chris Brown’s risqué meet and greets have allowed his fans to get seriously up close and personal with their favorite performer ... a trend he thinks can work to save the relationships between other artists and their fans. Breezy took to Instagram Thursday to credit his own contributions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wonderwall.com
Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arrive in Georgia for Weekend Wedding Festivities
It's party time for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez -- the newlyweds just touched down in Georgia -- and are taking in the sights and sounds before their weekend bash. Ben and Jen were spotted in Savannah Thursday hitting local shops and walking with at least one of their kids ... a pretty low-key stroll considering what's still to come.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
TMZ.com
Quando Rondo Caught In A Hail Of Bullets In L.A., But He's "OK"!!
10:37 AM PT -- A rep for Quando tells TMZ ... "Quando was present during a shooting yesterday evening which resulted in the untimely death of another young man's life." The rep continued ... "He himself didn't sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe. We ask that his privacy is respected at this time."
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Cyrus Reveals He Felt ‘Mentally Destroyed’ Before Body Transformation, Shares Before and After Pic
Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health struggles and how they affected his physical health. The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
TMZ.com
Casey Affleck Not Attending Brother Ben's Wedding Party, No Explanation
4:56 PM PT -- Ben and Jen's wedding ceremony is over, we're told. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a lot of friends and family flying in this weekend to celebrate their marriage -- but one person won't be in attendance ... Casey Affleck. Ben's younger brother, who's also a...
TMZ.com
Styles P Says He'll Boycott Verzuz If Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Leave Triller
Styles P, one of Verzuz most valuable players, says he'll cut ties with the livestream event if Triller can't figure things out with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland ... and he's urging the hip hop community to do the same. We spoke with the LOX rapper Wednesday who says if he...
Angelina Jolie ‘told the FBI’ that Brad Pitt ‘poured beer’ on her during 2016 private jet fight
Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to reports, the Maleficent actor told FBI officials that after ex-husband Pitt consumed multiple alcoholic beverages during the flight, he “poured beer on her and the blanket she was under”. When the plane landed, she said it had sustained $25,000 worth of damage from spilt red wine.The records obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck reportedly say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
TMZ.com
Tank, Jamie Foxx, Pleasure P, OT Genasis, Throw R&B Money Party In L.A.
Tank and Jamie Foxx co-hosted a live performance of "R&B Money Show" last night, which capped Tank's album release career and brought out some energetic moments along the way. The R&Blowout went down inside The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with impromptu appearances from Pleasure P, J Valentine, Jon B and even OT Genasis ... who happily blessed the audience with his hilariously bad singing.
TMZ.com
'Love Is Blind' Shake Chatterjee Rips Show as Failed Experiment, Exploitative
"Love Is Blind" star Shake Chatterjee tells us he will NOT be on the 'After the Alter' episode ... blasting the reality show as a failed experiment seeking to exploit contestants. Shake tells TMZ ... he's pissed at how he was portrayed on the hit Netflix reality dating series, and...
Comments / 1