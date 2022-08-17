IRS: Truckers need to file by Aug. 31

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today is reminding those who have registered, or are required to register, large trucks and buses that it’s time to file Form 2290, Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return. The IRS strongly encourages using e-file and filing before the payment deadline of Aug. 31, 2022, for vehicles first used in July 2022.

Truckers that have a highway motor vehicle with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more registered in their name must file Form 2290 and pay the tax. However, on vehicles they expect to use for 5,000 miles or less (7,500 for farm vehicles), they’re required to file a return, but pay no tax. If the vehicle exceeds the mileage use limit during the tax period, the tax becomes due.

The filing deadline is not tied to the vehicle registration date. Taxpayers must file Form 2290 by the last day of the month following the month in which the taxpayer first used the vehicle on a public highway during the taxable period, regardless of the vehicle’s registration renewal date.

Vehicles first used on a public highway during the month of July 2022 must file Form 2290 and pay the appropriate tax between July 1 and Aug. 31. Any additional taxable vehicles placed on the road during any month other than July should be prorated for the months during which it was in service. IRS.gov has a table to help determine the filing deadline.

File and pay the easy way

Get the facts

Gather the required information

Vehicle Identification Number(s).

Employer Identification Number (EIN) – not a Social Security number. It can take about four weeks to establish a new EIN. See How to Apply for an EIN.

Taxable gross weight of each vehicle.

Filing options

All Form 2290 filers are encouraged to e-file, a list of IRS-approved e-file providers is on IRS.gov.

E-file is required when reporting 25 or more vehicles on Form 2290.

A watermarked Schedule 1 is sent within minutes after acceptance of an e-filed return.

If filing by mail, ensure that the correct mailing address is used.

Mail filers will receive their stamped Schedule 1 within 6 weeks after the IRS receives the form.

Payment options

Credit or debit card or digital walletis an option.

E-filing makes paying with electronic funds withdrawal an easy part of the process.

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System requires advanced enrollment.

Mailed in check or money order payments using Form 2290-V, Payment Voucher, mailed to: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 932500, Louisville, KY 40293-2500.

