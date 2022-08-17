Chicken stuffed with spinach, red peppers delicious

There are lots of (very virtuous) reasons to love chickpea flour, AKA gram flour, Bengal gram, and besan flour – to mention just a few, it’s higher in protein than other flours, packed with fibre, rich in minerals and vitamins, and naturally gluten-free. However, the reason I keep it so close to hand in the kitchen is rather less righteous: I just love its nutty, earthy, slightly “bean-y” taste. I use it to thicken soups and warm yoghurt sauces, to make quick flatbreads – Italian farinata or French socca, for instance – and thick savoury pancakes. And it makes for a really distinctive batter, fritter or cracker, as today’s recipes hope to show.
